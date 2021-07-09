Hutchinson takes chairman position in governors group

Running unopposed, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson claimed the chairmanship of the National Governors Association on Thursday during its virtual summer meeting.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey officially nominated the organization's new officers, including Hutchinson, as well as members of this year's executive committee.

"That sounds like a winning slate to me," the outgoing chairman, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, replied, before proceeding to the vote.

With none of the races contested, the tally was a formality.

Once completed, the Empire State Democrat handed off the gavel -- electronically, at least -- to his Natural State Republican successor.

He also praised the new vice chairman, Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat from New Jersey.

Under National Governors Association bylaws, the chairmanship rotates, once a year, between governors from the two major parties; the vice chairman is essentially heir apparent.

Cuomo, who served as vice chairman from 2019 to 2020, took the reins a year ago from Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican from Maryland; with the number two slot vacant, and a Republican needed, Hutchinson was tapped to fill it.

Since then, the governors have worked together to secure federal funding for the states and to promote vaccinations.

"I've had the pleasure of serving with Gov. Hutchinson this past year, and I think it's been an outstanding partnership," Cuomo said during Thursday's meeting. "As you know, we've had weekly meetings with the White House going through substantive issues that have been very difficult. Asa jumped in, as vice chair, in the middle of the pandemic and help me as my partner lead this organization."

Hutchinson, and Hogan before him, worked with Cuomo "in a bipartisan way, and we never lost the beat, and we delivered for the NGA, and we never let politics get in the way," the New Yorker said.

"We helped this nation through this pandemic. And we did the best we could for our states. Gov. Hutchinson has been a huge part of our success in securing historic financial assistance for each of you, and for holding each administration's feet to the fire, respectfully, and responsibly. But we've made sure that states and territories got what they needed," Cuomo said.

"We've worked together as a team. I have no doubt that Asa will continue to build on the work we've done together and will lead the NGA to brighter days," Cuomo said.

Addressing his colleagues, Hutchinson praised his predecessor and portrayed the challenges that lie ahead.

"This will be a critical year for our states and territories, individually, and for the nation as we navigate through recovery and return to normalcy after the pandemic, which we are still in," "Hutchinson said.

"Gov. Cuomo, your tenure as NGA chairman through this pandemic has certainly not been easy, but I have appreciated the way you have handled the job and helped our nation's governors score crucial victories that have provided real results," Hutchinson said.

"You have rightly focused on covid during your tenure, and everyone here listening should know that Andrew has led with a steady hand. Calmness in the face of adversity is the foundation of leadership, and we all appreciate your steadfastness and your work during this time," Hutchinson said.

"As I take the gavel today, one of my most important missions will be to help facilitate the states' partnership with the White House," he said. "We have much work to do to overcome vaccine hesitancy, but we can do it together."

Emphasizing the organization's bipartisan nature, Hutchinson portrayed its work as vital.

"No doubt, we will disagree on many issues, but it is important for our states to set the example of civil discourse," he said.

"Our advocacy has never been more important. Infrastructure, education recovery and advancement, health care and public safety: These are all issues we face and work on together every day, and Washington needs to hear from us," he said.

As chairman, Hutchinson said he would promote computer science education. The Benton County native also paid tribute to his parents, the late John and Coral Hutchinson.

"I grew up on a farm. My dad was a farmer. My mom and dad had high school educations, but they believed in giving the next generation, their children, greater opportunities. Because of their sacrifices, I've had opportunities they never dreamed of," he said.

The National Governors Association, which dates to 1908, describes itself as "the voice of the nation's governors and one of the most respected public policy organizations in the country."

Governors from all 50 states are members, as are the governors of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

While remote sessions have helped governors stay in contact, it's important that the governors begin gathering again, Hutchinson said.

He informed his colleagues that the National Governors Association's 2022 summer meeting will be in Portland, Maine.