• Anna Felts, an attorney representing an unidentified Raleigh, N.C., man facing misdemeanor charges after his venomous zebra cobra escaped from his home before being recaptured several days later, said her client is "stressed" and understands the danger posed to neighbors.

• Robby Wildt, 40, accused of snatching a 6-year-old Louisville, Ky., girl off her bicycle, faces kidnapping charges after neighbors swiftly called 911 with detailed descriptions of Wildt's car, enabling police to rescue the girl 30 minutes later.

• Kenneth Heller, 52, of Warminster, Pa., who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of a teenager while hunting at a state park, was sentenced to seven to 20 years in prison, telling the judge: "I can't wake up from this nightmare, and I don't think I ever will."

• Destiny Allen, 23, of Mansfield, La., accused of selling information from state and federal law enforcement databases while working as a city police dispatcher, was fired after she was arrested and charged with malfeasance in office, the Louisiana State Police said.

• Tara Brazzle, 44, of Valparaiso, Ind., accused of dumping her newborn daughter into a trash bin where she died wrapped in a towel and plastic in 2007, was charged in the death after Pennsylvania police used a DNA genealogy database to link her to the child.

• Elizette Ferreira, 23, of Oklahoma City faces first-degree murder charges after two men, including the suspect's brother, were found shot after an altercation at an apartment complex, police said.

• Andria Heese, a former Columbia, Mo., police officer who pleaded guilty to accidentally hitting and killing a 4-year-old girl on a sidewalk as students boarded buses outside a school, was sentenced to two years of supervised probation.

• Ashley Lovett, a former corrections officer at a federal facility in Yazoo City, Miss., convicted of taking about $7,000 in bribes to smuggle contraband to inmates, was been sentenced to 18 months in prison, prosecutors said.

• Austin McDaniel, an Alaska State Police spokesman, said an 18-year-old passenger on a small plane bound for the tiny community of Aniak took control of the plane's yoke and caused it to nose-dive before the pilot was able to regain control with the help of other passengers and safely land the aircraft.