Inmates complete drug program

Dressed in orange jumpsuits with their certificates in their hands, detainees in the Jefferson County jail graduated Thursday afternoon from the county's first Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-Based Program.

Smiles and laughter were in abundance as the detainees, who had completed the 12-week faith-based reentry program called Exodus, filled the multipurpose room in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center.

"It is one of the most effective programs in the state of Arkansas addressing the opioid epidemic with the use of peer recovery-based services is Exodus Life," Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. "Through federal funding, provided by the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site-Based Program Grant, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sought the need to partner with Exodus Life to among many things, aid in reducing the stigma associated with individuals suffering from substance abuse disorders."

The program is led by Myra Woolfolk, a UAPB graduate who has more than 20 years of experience in addiction and correctional treatment programming and development.

"Exodus is a nonprofit that was founded in Little Rock that offers reentry, educational and spiritual-based services to the incarcerated and to community individuals," said Woolfolk, the organization's executive director. "We bring the services to them that will ease the transition back into society, whether it's been substance abuse issues or incarcerated-related situations."

The Exodus team brings energy and a personal perspective to the program. Some of the members have been incarcerated themselves or been in recovery, or had a loved one who has battled an addiction.

Marguerite Taggart, a peer specialist for Exodus, has been in recovery for over 25 years. In and out of the Arkansas Department of Corrections in her younger years, Taggart eventually changed her life.

She received an associate degree of applied science in paralegal studies from Southeast Arkansas College, a bachelor of science in psychology degree from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, as well as master's degrees in business administration and human resources management from Webster University.

In October 2020, she received a full pardon from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Now Taggart dedicates her life by giving back to the community by sharing her story, volunteering at fundraisers, youth camps, drug courts, women's conferences, women's shelters and other areas letting the world know that recovery is possible.

"I teach the classes inside the classroom like conquering chemical dependency, life skills and how to interview," Taggart said. "I teach from the Search For Significant books with scripture out of the bible throughout the lesson. I teach the lesson and allow them to elaborate on the scripture and what it's saying to them."

One by one, each detainee said what the program meant to them through reflection, poems and prayers.

"God sacrificed his son for us. He didn't have to do it," said Marlo Carter, who admitted he wasn't religious before the program. "I've been in the streets for 20 years. I'm trying to think of one person that would die for me--not one."

Carter said he had been shot four times, twice in the face.

"I was supposed to be dead so I know it's a God," he said.

Christopher Helms thanked Exodus, Sheriff Woods and the administrative staff for helping them reach for a different future.

"They're changing lives in here," Helms said. "Not only are they changing our lives, but our family's lives and the people we are going to be around in the community."

Joseph Foster said the program taught him to know and love God and how to overcome his addiction.

Don Smith said he had a spiritual awakening. Emotional as he took the podium, Smith said he no longer was in a box.

"I've learned that I can step outside the box and step over the boundary lines that kept me confined," Smith said. "Through God and the Exodus team, I'm not the man I used to be, I'm free."

The graduates, looking forward to taking control back over their lives, received their certificates, handshakes and hugs from the Exodus staff and jail administrators.

"People ask me what the joy of my job is. It's moments like this. This is the joy of my job," Woods said. "You all are living proof that this program works and the support system you will have along your journey that will always be available to you, even when you leave these walls."

Woolfolk said the academy, which is based on reentry, reintegration, and reunification, has given the detainees the mindset to succeed.

"We engage them in entrepreneurial activities to either start their own businesses or employ the techniques they need to stay free," she said.

In the next two weeks, the group will begin two more classes for both men and women, which, Woolfolk said, is on a voluntary basis.

Inmate volunteers are at least 90 days from their release date and are non-violent, drug-related offenders.

"All they have to do is sign up for the class," said Woolfolk, who said her organization's services are funded through private donors and grants that are received from the state and federal government.

The graduates are urged to stay in touch with the Exodus program.

Taggart said she will be inside the jail offering peer support.

"I know this program was a sacrifice and difficult to get through," Woods said. "I'm proud to celebrate this and recognize their achievements and their continuation to move forward after recovery."

For more information about the recovery program, visit www.Exodus.Life or call (501) 353-0347.