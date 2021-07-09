Rescue ship will take migrants to Sicily

ROME -- Italy on Thursday agreed to allow the disembarking of 572 rescued migrants after a charity ship's desperate plea that food was running short and tensions rising on the crowded Ocean Viking.

Luisa Albera, search and rescue coordinator of SOS Mediterranee, had launched an urgent appeal from the Ocean Viking, which was then between Malta and the Italian island of Lampedusa, south of Sicily. She said five requests to maritime authorities to assign a port of safety had gone unmet.

But after nightfall, the organization tweeted with "immense relief" that Italy had given permission for the Ocean Viking to disembark its passengers at the port of Augusta, Sicily. It was unclear when the rescue vessel would reach port.

Among those aboard are 369 migrants rescued July 4 from a boat that the group said was in danger of capsizing in the Mediterranean.

"Making survivors wait on the deck of our ship, exposed to the sun and elements, is inhumane," Albera said. She said a man in "acute psychological distress" had jumped overboard Wednesday but was rescued.

Israel to free Palestinian on hunger strike

JERUSALEM -- A Palestinian man held by Israel without charges will be released and transferred to a Palestinian hospital in the occupied West Bank after being on a hunger strike for more than two months, his supporters said Thursday.

Amjad al-Najjar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, said Thursday that Ghadanfar Abu Atwan, 28, will be released from an Israeli hospital in the "coming hours" and transferred to a hospital in Ramallah.

A lawyer for Abu Atwan had earlier said that his client's condition had deteriorated in recent days.

Medical records show that Abu Atwan has gone through several periods where he refused to drink water or fluids with sugar, salt or vitamins. The records describe him as "noticeably weak, almost unable to speak" and unable to move his lower limbs.

The case has drawn renewed attention to "administrative detention," an Israeli policy in which it holds Palestinian suspects without charges for months at a time. The policy has drawn criticism from human rights groups.

Attorney Jawad Boulos said Abu Atwan was arrested in October, released and arrested again, but never charged.

He said Abu Atwan's administrative detention was recently suspended by Israel's Supreme Court because of his dire health condition.

71 people missing on Mexican highway

MEXICO CITY -- At least 71 people have disappeared this year on a highway between Mexico's industrial hub of Monterrey and the border city of Nuevo Laredo, authorities said Wednesday.

Earlier estimates by relatives of the victims -- at least half a dozen of whom are U.S. residents -- had placed the number at around 50.

The head of Mexico's National Search Commission, Karla Quintana, said most of the missing are men who drove trucks or taxis on a road that local media have dubbed "the highway of death."

But the missing also include women and children and men driving private cars.

Quintana said investigations are focusing on a point near where the highway enters Nuevo Laredo, which has long been dominated by the Northeast drug cartel. Quintana said the disappearances may be related to turf battles between the Jalisco and Northeast cartels.

The FBI office in San Antonio, Texas, has issued a bulletin seeking information on the disappearance of a Laredo, Texas, woman, Gladys Perez Sanchez, and her 16-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter, who were last seen setting out on the highway June 13.

Activists say about a half dozen men have reappeared alive and badly beaten after being abducted, and all they will say is that armed men forced them to stop and took their vehicles.

Exiled Turkish journalist hurt in attack

ANKARA, Turkey -- A Turkish journalist who is critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government and has been living in exile in Germany said he was attacked and injured outside his home in suburban Berlin by three men who reportedly warned him to stop writing.

Erk Acarer, a columnist for Turkey's independent Birgun newspaper, said in a video posted on Twitter that the attack occurred late Wednesday in the courtyard of his home. The 48-year-old sustained some swelling on his head and was kept at a hospital for several hours for observation.

Berlin police confirmed the assault. "These men attacked him in the yard of a house; two allegedly punched and kicked him, while one secured this whole scene," police spokesperson Patricia Braemer said.

In a video posted on Twitter, Acarer said that one of the attackers warned him in Turkish: "You will not write."

The journalist posted a photograph of himself and said he was attacked "with fists and knives."

"I know the attackers. I will never surrender to fascism," Acarer wrote.