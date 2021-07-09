July 9, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

State sees 1,210 new covid-19 cases after 1,000-case increase

Arkansas' coronavirus cases continued surging Thursday at levels not seen since February, with newly identified infections rising by 1,210 and the number of covid-19 patients in hospitals jumping by 49.

The state death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health rose by 11, to 5,944. It was the largest one-day rise in deaths since March 30.

Board of Education removes restrictions on Little Rock School Board

The state Board of Education voted on Thursday to lift restrictions on the Little Rock School Board’s authority.

The state Education Board also agreed to find that the 21,000-student Little Rock School District has met the criteria to exit the most severe, level-5/intensive support category of the state accountability system.

I-40 bridge needs steel plating in nine spots, scheduled to reopen by August

Ultrasonic testing on more than 500 weld connections on the closed Interstate 40 bridge found nine locations that need steel plating for additional support, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

The design of the plates is taking place and the material is being sourced, the department added in its twice-weekly update on the work to repair the Mississippi River crossing between West Memphis and Memphis. The update said the goal remained to reopen the bridge by the end of the month.

Former election panelist announces candidacy for secretary of state

Joshua Price of Maumelle, a former Pulaski County Election Commission member, announced Wednesday his candidacy for secretary of state.

More than 50 people gathered inside the Darragh Center in the Central Arkansas Library System's downtown library to hear Price, 42, announce his intent to earn the Democratic nomination for the statewide office. Price is the first Democratic candidate to announce his intention to run for secretary of state.

Arkansas State Fair set to return in October

After being canceled last year for the first time since World War II, the State Fair will resume this fall.

The fair, which is held in Little Rock, is scheduled for Oct. 15-24. Record crowds are expected

"What we are seeing across the country, almost without exception (due to weather), all the county and state fairs are seeing record attendance," Doug White, president and general manager of the fair, said in an email. "We nearly reached 500,000 (my personal goal) in 2019 (my first fair as new GM) and despite no fair in 2020, I remain quite optimistic we will set all-time records this year."