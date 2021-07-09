LIVE! in NWA: Outdoor music fills the hills of NWA

If outdoor music is your favorite thing, Northwest Arkansas should have you dancing in the parks -- and when you toss in free concert series like Mountain Street Stage at the Fayetteville Public Library, it's a banquet of some of the best.

Here are some of the offerings this weekend and into next week:

• Sons of Brasil perform with guests Los Veleros at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the Forest Concert Series at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville. Tickets are $12 ($10/members). 418-5700, crystalbridges.org.

• Members Only will perform at 8 p.m. today; and Thanks For Nothing at 8 p.m. Saturday with guest Jon Dooly at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25. railyardlive.com.

• The Boss Tweeds will perform Saturday evening during the "Local Color Radio Hour," a fundraiser for the Fort Smith Museum of History. Gates open at 6 p.m. at Harry E. Kelley Riverfront Amphitheater in downtown Fort Smith with the show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$15, and lawn chairs are welcome. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

• And the Boss Tweeds will be in Fayetteville from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. It's free and family friendly. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• The Austin Farnam Quartet will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. July 13 as part of Terrific Tuesday Nights at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. The garden is open longer hours Tuesdays in the summer, and the concert is free and family friendly with picnics, blankets and lawn chairs welcome. 750-2620, bgozarks.org.

• Mixtapes will perform at 7 p.m. July 15 as part of the Gulley Park Concert Series, 1850 E. Township St. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.