Lowell approves three large-scale developments

LOWELL -- Planning commission members on Thursday approved three large-scale developments, including an industrial building, an office building and a warehouses.

The Apple Blossom Warehouses Phase 2 development, located at 350 E. Apple Blossom Ave., was approved with several conditions. Public right-of-way improvements will have to be made and a letter of map revision addressing the nearby floodway must be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency before a certificate of occupancy will be issued.

City engineer David Ellis said he doesn't see any reason the project won't receive FEMA approval.

"We're looking at a very minor extension of the culvert because of the floodway," he said.

City staff also asked the developers to submit a letter of credit to cover the cost of repairing and widening Apple Blossom Avenue, Ellis said. The letters have already been submitted, he said.

The development is a continuation of Apple Blossom Warehouses Phase 1, completed in December, said Patrick Foy of Morrison-Shipley Engineers. Phase 2 will tie into the same parking lot and infrastructure, he said.

In other business, commissioners approved a 63,000-square-foot office building and parking lot for Central Research, Inc. The building is one of three planned for a 17.75-acre lot on Monument Drive, according to engineer Justin Jorgensen of Jorgensen and Associates. It will be the first development in the recently approved Independence Plaza retail and business subdivision, he said.

Also approved was a 25,000-square-foot industrial building along with parking and landscaping at 250 Grant Place. The building will serve as an addition to an existing building, according to representative Libby Topping, of Crofton Tull Engineering. The property is owned by Grant Parkway Flex LLC of Springdale.