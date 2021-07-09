Lowry crowned Miss Sulphur Springs

SULPHUR SPRINGS -- Raelyn Lowry, 13, of Anderson, Mo., was crowned Miss Sulphur Springs in the pageant held June 26 at the SKO Event Center, across the street from the park.

Raelyn is the daughter of Roseann Lowry and Mark Spencer. The first runner-up in the Miss Sulphur Springs contest was Whitney Shields, 9.

Little Miss Tiny Tot (ages birth to 4) was Raegan Howard, 3, daughter of Nathan and Taylor Howard of Gravette.

Little Miss Sulphur Springs (ages 5 to 8) was Madison Spencer, 6, daughter of Roseann Lowry and Mark Spencer of Anderson, Mo. First runner-up was Kynzlee Spencer, 6.

Oden Brice, 1, of Gentry, was crowned Little Mister Tiny Tot. Oden, the son of Ken and Rachel Brice, was the only boy entered in the pageant.

Prizes for winners in each age division included a sash and crown, a professional photo shoot with Jen Thurlo Photography and flowers from Yarrow Floral.