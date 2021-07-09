Man charged with

battering officers

A Sherwood man, accused of assaulting an unnamed family member, battered two law enforcement officers as they were attempting to arrest him Thursday afternoon, according to an arrest report.

Sherwood officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the call on the 100 block of Manson Road where Tavares Russell, 34, refused arrest, the report said.

Russell struggled with officers attempting to arrest him, injuring their hands and breaking one officer's glasses, according to the report.

He was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is held without bail. Russell is charged with felony aggravated assault on a family member, two felony counts of battery on an officer, misdemeanor criminal mischief and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Inmate reportedly

flings filth at guard

Pulaski County authorities charged an inmate with aggravated assault after he threw a suspicious substance on a jail employee, according to an arrest report.

Trevone Miller, 19, of Sherwood was arrested on a murder charge out of Sherwood on July 2, 2020, and remains in the jail without bail.

Miller, on Thursday afternoon, while picking up trash in the lower front sub-day room threw a brown and yellow, fowl-smelling substance on a deputy, the report said.

The substance landed on the hands, arms, shirt and pants of the deputy, according to the report.

Miller is now additionally charged with felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.