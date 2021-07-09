Mariners' rookie fans eight, limits Yanks to one hit

SEATTLE -- After two consecutive days of watching their starting pitcher get battered from the outset, the Seattle Mariners were thrilled to see a clean opening inning from rookie Logan Gilbert.

Gilbert's day only got better from there.

"I went into it saying, if they hit it, they hit home runs, that stuff will happen. I'm not going to beat myself," Gilbert said. "I don't want to walk people. I want to fill up the zone. I want to get after them. If they hit it, they hit it, but I'm not going to beat myself. I'm going to make them beat me."

Gilbert pitched one-hit ball over seven innings in the best start of his young career, Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore both homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Yankees 4-0 on Thursday.

Seattle salvaged the final game of the three-game set with the Yankees behind a brilliant effort from the top pitching prospect in the organization.

Gilbert was dominant, allowing his only baserunner on Giancarlo Stanton's double leading off the second inning. Luke Voit was hit with a fastball, but the Yankees were otherwise void of runners against Gilbert.

Gilbert (3-2) set a career-high with eight strikeouts and retired his final 18 batters.

"He was going to be aggressive and he went out and executed," Seattle Manager Scott Servais said. "Nothing really fazes Logan. I've said it many times before, he's well beyond his years and it'll serve him well in his career, there's no question about that."

Paul Sewald struck out a pair in the eighth and Kendall Graveman closed out the one-hitter in the ninth, extending the streak to 22 consecutive batters retired before hitting DJ LeMahieu with a pitch.

Aaron Judge hit into a game-ending double play.

New York was held to one hit for the first time since Sept. 25, 2019, vs. Tampa Bay and dropped to 3-8 when going for a series sweep this year, including 1-5 on the road.

"Frustrating that we got held down but also credit to Gilbert. He was tough and on his game today," New York Manager Aaron Boone said.

New York starter Jordan Montgomery (3-4) pitched well with the exception of the two long balls. Montgomery threw 62/3 innings allowing 4 hits and struck out 9.

INDIANS 7, ROYALS 4 Franmil Reyes hit a three-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning as Cleveland ended a nine-game losing streak -- their longest under Manager Terry Francona -- with a victory over Kansas City. After Royals Manager Mike Matheny elected to have reliever Greg Holland walk Jose Ramírez to put runners at first and second, Reyes made him pay with his blast into the left-field seats.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 3 Ryan Jeffers and Miguel Sano homered as Minnesota defeated Detroit.

ATHLETICS 2, ASTROS 1 Jed Lowrie and Matt Olson drove in runs to back Frankie Montas, who allowed 1 run and 5 hits in 62/3 innings and struck out 10. Oakland stopped a three-game skid and ended Houston's six-game winning streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 8, CUBS 0 Brad Miller hit three home runs and drove in five runs as Philadelphia defeated Chicago. Miller hit a solo shot in the third and two-run home runs in the fifth and seventh innings. Zach Eflin struck out five in six innings.

DODGERS 6, MARLINS 1 Julio Urias allowed Jazz Chisholm's leadoff home run, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and Los Angeles beat Miami to avoid a four-game sweep.

ROCKIES 9, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Dom Nunez, hitting just .159, doubled twice and singled as Colorado avoided a three-game sweep by Arizona.

BREWERS 5, REDS 3 Avisail Garcia broke a 3-3 tie in the eighth inning with a two-run home run as Milwaukee defeated Cincinnati. Garcia also drove in a run with a single in the first inning.

Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

LA Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

Washington at San Diego, (n)

Pittsburgh at NY Mets, ppd.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Oakland 2, Houston 1

Seattle 4, NY Yankees 0

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

