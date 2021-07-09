Mayor cheers Sharks swimmers

Mayor Shirley Washington and the Pine Bluff City Council recognized the Pine Bluff Sharks Swim Team for bringing home first place at home during the Arkansas AAU State Championship.

The three-day tournament at the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center last month had more than 140 swimmers from 14 different teams across the state.

The Sharks featured three high-point winners in their age divisions with a total of 743 team points.

The Sharks had four swimmers who won high-point awards in their age divisions:

Cade Cobb, 17, won the boys 15-18 division with 83 points.

Jodi Barnes, 17, tied for the win in the girls 15-18 division with 65 points.

Farida Sallam, 11, won the girls 11-12 division with 72 points.

Atalia Burbank, 7, won the girls 8-under division with 38 points.

Swimmers who placed first, second or third qualified to compete at the Junior Olympic AAU Nationals in Houston this month.

"Congratulations, we're so proud of you," said Washington to the few swimmers who were in attendance.

Sharks swim coach Troy DeBill said many weren't there to receive recognition because they were at work.

"They are actually working at the aquatic center life guarding and giving swim lessons," she said.

Marcus Jones, who qualified to compete at the Junior Olympics AAU Nationals, was complimented by Washington at the city council meeting calling him "quite the swimmer."

"I saw Marcus swim the other day," said Washington. "You stayed under for so long, and when you came up you were halfway down the pool."

Washington thanked Debill and the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center's new director and coach, Farrin Cain, for their work and the revenue that the aquatic center brought in for the month of June -- $38,000.

What DeBill calls the best aquatic facility in the state of Arkansas, the Pine Bluff Aquatic Center, is providing a hopeful future for swimmers.

"What this says to me is we may have a group to represent Pine Bluff, Arkansas, at the 2028 Summer Olympics," said Washington, who was happy that first-time swimmers were taking the free swimming lessons offered. "Ever since we've opened that facility I've said that we're going to groom our swimmers so that we have some swimmers that will represent Pine Bluff, Arkansas, in 2028."