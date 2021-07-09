Miller County weighs expansion of lockup

TEXARKANA -- With the Miller County jail presently holding upward of 320 inmates in a lockup designed to hold 285 prisoners at maximum, county officials are looking at adding another 100 jail beds.

Quorum Court members recently met with Jim Langford, lead architect for SouthBuild Architect Team out of Collierville, Tenn., to listen to plans for expanding the 20-year-old jail by adding at least one more pod to hold at least 100 more inmates.

Besides more inmate holding rooms, Langford said the jail will also need electronic security systems updated to a more modern digital system. Both the expansion and digital updating projects are estimated to cost between $6.5 million to $7.5 million.

Miller County sheriff's office Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said most of the inmate increase consists primarily of medium risk and low risk inmates, not high risk.

Langford said a new pod would likely have to be built on the detention center's southwest side -- where there is more expansion room.

Apart from the remote possibility of federal financial aid to help build the additional pod, Quorum Court members agreed the issue could be left up to the county's residents in the form of a limited one-quarter-cent sales tax election.

"We've got to make sure this is done right, because it looks like we can't do it without the support of the public," said Miller County Quorum Court member John Haltom. "We are at a very crucial point right now."

Langford agreed.

"We are looking, at the very least, at a year out, before we get this done, because we need public approval," he said.

In 2000, county voters approved a half-cent sales tax with a quarter of the tax running as a permanent tax to maintain the current jail, while the other quarter-cent portion of that sales tax was limited to just paying off the jail's construction.

The quarter-cent sales tax for construction was temporary. It ended when the jail costs, built on U.S. 71 south of Texarkana, was paid off.

Miller County Sheriff Jackie Runion agreed with Haltom.

"If we ask for another sales tax election, we are going to have to make sure this tax is a temporary tax, one which will only go to pay for jail's expansion and security updating, and that's it," he said.

Miller County Budget and Finance Committee Chairman Ernest Pender said convincing residents of the need for jail expansion may not be too difficult considering what is currently happening at the national level.

"It might be an easier sell to the public because they are keenly aware of the crime rate around the nation," he said.