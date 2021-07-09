NATURALS 10, WIND SURGE 1

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals used a six-run first inning and hit four home runs in the latter innings to earn the victory over the Wichita Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Clay Dugan came home on MJ Melendez's groundout to open the scoring for the Naturals. Dairon Blanco's single to center field brought in Bobby Witt Jr. and Nick Pratto before Freddy Fermin's double knocked in Blanco and Brewer Hicklen. Fermin scored on Dugan's base hit to cap the scoring in the opening inning.

Dugan finished 4 for 5 to lead the Naturals at the plate.

Aaron Whitfield doubled in Kevin Merrell to get the Wind Surge on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Northwest Arkansas extended its lead with a home run for Melendez -- his 16th of the year -- in the seventh inning.

The Naturals went to the long ball again to score three runs in the top of the ninth. Blanco hit a solo shot, and Brhet Bewley hit a two-run home run that scored Hicklen.

Josh Dye allowed no hits over two innings to earn the victory. Starter Jon Heasley went 4 1/3 innings, giving up 2 hits and striking out 6.