J.B. Hunt gives $5M to Children's in NW

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has pledged to donate $5 million over the next five years to Arkansas Children's Northwest to support future expansion.

This latest donation raises J.B. Hunt's total investment in the regional children's hospital to $10 million, after a $5 million donation for construction in 2016.

John Roberts, president and chief executive of J.B. Hunt, said Thursday in a written statement that the company is proud to support to the pediatric center as it grows to meet the needs of the Northwest Arkansas community.

The donation, $1 million increments over the next five years, is part of the hospital's "Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow," a $250 million effort to support the promise of better child health for the state.

J.B. Hunt has a history of supporting Arkansas Children's Hospital the past four decades through employee donations and other giving campaigns that support capital projects, programs and services.

Arkansas Children's Hospital is the only private, nonprofit health care system in the state that exclusively cares for the more than 700,000 children.

-- Nathan Owens

Consumer borrowing up by $35.3B in May

WASHINGTON -- U.S. consumer borrowing surged by $35.3 billion in May as Americans, bolstered by a reopening economy and rising job levels, went back to using credit in a big way.

Borrowing on credit cards and for auto and student loans showed solid gains in May, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. It marked the fourth-straight month of strong growth in consumer borrowing and followed an April advance of $20 billion.

The May borrowing total was driven by a $26.1 billion increase in the category that includes auto and student loans, which followed a $21 billion rise in that category in April.

The category that covers credit cards had a $9.2 billion rise in May, the strongest advance since a $10.9 billion increase in January 2020 before the economy was laid low by a global pandemic.

Consumers' use of credit cards has been falling since early 2020 as households cut back on their use of credit in the face of the pandemic-triggered recession.

-- The Associated Press

Index declines 3.93 to end day at 618.59

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 618.59, down 3.93.

"Falling bond yields driven by concerns over future economic growth have shaken equity investors with stocks closing lower as the materials and financials sectors underperformed," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.