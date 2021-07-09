NLR man sentenced in car theft

A North Little Rock man who stole a car at gunpoint less than a year after having a car-theft charge transferred to juvenile court has accepted a 15-year prison sentence.

Sentencing papers filed Thursday show that Devantae Wright, 19, pleaded guilty to robbery, reduced from aggravated robbery, theft and possession of a firearm by certain persons in exchange for the 15-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Court filings show that Wright was arrested on Halloween after he was seen driving a gray Jeep on West Pershing Boulevard less than an hour after John Cox reported he'd been carjacked in the parking lot of the Econo Lodge motel, 800 E. Broadway, by a robber with a ".357 magnum" who had taken his Jeep.

Wright caught the attention of patrol officers because it was almost 5 a.m. and he was driving without any lights. Police took him into custody at gunpoint and discovered a partially loaded .38 revolver in the vehicle. During questioning, Wright admitted to the holdup, filings show. He has been jailed ever since.

Wright was on probation at the time out of Pope County where he had pleaded guilty to commercial burglary, felony theft and fleeing in November 2019, court records show.

That same month in Pulaski County Circuit Court, a felony theft charge against Wright related to his June 2019 arrest for driving a stolen Hyundai Accent that Wright had taken from an acquaintance, 21-year-old Efrem Neely Jr., at the Exxon station at 2623 Main St. in North Little Rock, according to police reports.

Wright was 17 and charged as an adult, but prosecutors agreed to transfer the case to juvenile court under the condition that Wright would plead guilty there, court records show.