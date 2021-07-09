Man found lying in North Little Rock roadway dies; homicide investigation begins

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man found lying in a North Little Rock roadway on Friday afternoon later died at a hospital, according to a police report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded at 3:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West 25th Street and Division Street in North Little Rock, about 1 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

The officers discovered a man suffering from what they called significant traumatic injury. Police did not release the specific trauma the man suffered because of its relevance to the investigation, the report said.

The man's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.