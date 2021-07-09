Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest The Article Core Values iPad Story ideas Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man found lying in North Little Rock roadway dies; homicide investigation begins

by William Sanders | Today at 9:05 p.m.
Police tape

Detectives have opened a homicide investigation after a man found lying in a North Little Rock roadway on Friday afternoon later died at a hospital, according to a police report.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded at 3:50 p.m. Friday to the intersection of West 25th Street and Division Street in North Little Rock, about 1 1/2 miles west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange.

The officers discovered a man suffering from what they called significant traumatic injury. Police did not release the specific trauma the man suffered because of its relevance to the investigation, the report said.

The man's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT