GOLF

Munoz rides late surge for tie

Sebastian Munoz never knows when the switch will come on and the putts start to fall, but he recognized it happening Thursday in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill. Munoz was motoring along when he closed with five consecutive birdies at the TPC Deere Run for an 8-under 63, turning a solid day into a share of the lead with Chesson Hadley. Hadley was on the other side of the course, finishing on the front nine. It wasn't nearly as spectacular, but he played bogey-free and had back-to-back birdies on three occasions. He was helped by making three of his birdies from 25 feet. Hank Lebioda, who finished one shot out of the playoff last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic, was poised to join them. He was 7 under through 12 holes and tied the lead with a tee shot on the 213-yard seventh hole that stopped 20 inches from the cup. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70 on Thursday. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) fired a 1-over 72. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 2-over 73. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 74.

Former Hog leads Korn Ferry

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore fired a 9-under 63 at the Korn Ferry Tour's TPC Colorado Championship and leads the tournament by two strokes after Thursday's first-round play in Berthoud, Colo. Sitting at 7-under 65 are Wade Binfield and Tyson Alexander. Six golfers were still on the course when play was called because of darkness. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) finished at 2-under 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) shot an even par 72.

Hataoka 10-under at LPGA

Nasa Hataoka parred the final two holes to miss a chance for the second 59 in LPGA Tour history, finishing with a 10-under 61 and a four-stroke lead Thursday in the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio. Annika Sorenstam is the only player to shoot 59 on the LPGA Tour, accomplishing the feat in her 2001 Standard Register PING victory at Moon Valley in Arizona. Hataoka was a stroke off the Highland Meadows record of 60 set by Paula Creamer in 2008. The 22-year-old Japanese player had her lowest score on the LPGA Tour, topping a third-round 63 in her 2018 NWA Championship victory. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis turned in a 3-under 68 and is in a tie for 14th place. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 70 and is tied for 44th. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) posted an even par round of 71 and is tied for 65th.

BASEBALL

Bauer on leave until July 15

Trevor Bauer's administrative leave was extended by seven days through July 15 by Major League Baseball and the players' association on Thursday while the sport's investigators check into allegations of sexual misconduct against the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Bauer was placed on seven days' paid leave on July 2 under the joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy adopted by MLB and the players' union in 2015. The paid leave has been repeatedly extended for players in the past while investigations proceed. Police in Pasadena, Calif., and MLB are investigating the allegations made against Bauer by a Southern California woman who says the pitcher choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. The woman obtained a protection order against Bauer last month under the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

BOXING

Fury-Wilder postponed

The biggest heavyweight bout of the summer has been postponed. Tyson Fury has tested positive for covid-19 and his bout against Deontay Wilder will be rescheduled for later this year, sources confirmed Thursday night. The fight was originally scheduled for July 24 in Las Vegas and officials are attempting to reschedule the fight for mid-October. Sources said multiple people in Fury's camp have tested positive. Fury and Wilder have already met twice. The first fight in December of 2018 ended in a disputed draw. In their rematch in February 2020, Fury won after Wilder's cornerman -- Mark Breland -- threw in the towel in the seventh round.

BASKETBALL

Pippen to remain at Vandy

Scotty Pippen Jr. has decided to return to Vanderbilt for his junior season after testing his options for the NBA Draft. Vanderbilt announced Wednesday night that Pippen will return for the upcoming season. Pippen announced in April he would test his draft status and not sign with an agent. Pippen, who started 53 of his first 54 games played, was All-SEC and ranked second in the league scoring an average of 20.8 points a game. That set a school scoring record for sophomores and also ranked as the seventh-highest scoring season in program history. He also had the ninth-most assists per game in school history last season averaging 4.9 per game. Pippen was third in the SEC and ninth nationally making 142 free throws and second in t he SEC averaging 1.77 steals a game. He set an SEC Tournament record for most made free throws without a miss in a single tournament making all 25 over two games.

Nasa Hataoka acknowledges the gallery on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 8 2021, at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)

Lauren Stephenson lines up her shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 8 2021, at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)

Nasa Hataoka lines up her shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the LPGA Marathon Classic golf tournament, Thursday, July 8 2021, at Highland Meadows in Sylvania, Ohio. (Jeremy Wadsworth/The Blade via AP)