Opinions of residents sought on public art project

HOPE -- Area residents can soon express opinions on a public art project proposed by the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council.

Two artists, Paul Hester of Fayetteville in Northwest Arkansas and Houston, Texas, and David Griggs of Denver, have been invited by the Southwest Arkansas Arts Council to assess the needs, assets and potential of public spaces in Hope for the art project, according to a news release.

The two artists will tour Hope and visit with residents at an open meeting scheduled for 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the local Chamber of Commerce office. The public can attend.

"The purpose of public art is to enhance a city and to attract visitors," said Rodney Steele, chairman of SWAAC's Public Art Steering Committee. "Improving areas through public art can also impact economic development and usage of those areas."

In 1996, Hester and Griggs were commissioned by the Arts Council to complete a proposal for the brick and wrought iron fence and display, now called the Heritage Wall, alongside the downtown Hope Railroad Depot, which also serves as the Hope Visitor's Center and Museum.

Hester, who first came to Hope as an artist-in-residence in Hope public schools, is a photographer and received a master of fine arts degree from the Rhode Island School of Design. His photographs reside in several museums. He was on the faculty of Rice University's Department of Visual and Dramatic Arts for 15 years.

Griggs is a Denver-based artist who has completed over 60 commissioned works of art throughout the United States. A graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder with a master's degree in fine arts, he has worked in many capacities in the arts, including gallery manager, museum and studio artist. For the last 30 years, he has been self-employed as a public artist. Hester and Griggs plan to revisit the Heritage Wall on their upcoming visit to determine any maintenance or additional work needed and to determine the parameters of a proposal for additional public art.

"These artists are eager for community interaction," said Steele. The Southwest Arkansas Arts Council encourages the public to attend the open meeting Wednesday.