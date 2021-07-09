100 years ago

July 9, 1921

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Camp Pike will have to take its chances with other army posts throughout the country before an army board recently appointed to determine which ones are to be abandoned to meet the reduced appropriations authorized by Congress, it was learned in substance today.

50 years ago

July 9, 1971

• Mrs. Hermione (Hermie) Swindoll, nursing consultant in tuberculosis for the United States Public Health Service who is now assigned to the state Health Department, is one of four nurses chosen worldwide to present scientific papers at the 21st International Tuberculosis Conference Monday through Friday at Moscow. Mrs. Swindoll's paper will be on the treatment and followup of tuberculosis patients in general hospitals, and will be based on her experience at the Jefferson Hospital at Pine Bluff.

25 years ago

July 9, 1996

MIDWAY -- A plane carrying an FBI agent and pilot crash-landed Monday at Baxter County Regional Airport. Neither man was injured, authorities said. As it was landing, the Cessna 180 became caught in crosswinds, bouncing at least once on the runway before its right landing gear folded, Baxter County Sheriff Benny Magness said. The plane veered into the median separating the runway and taxiway before it stopped, he said. The FBI agent, Robert C. Daniel, 49, of Fayetteville, was in Baxter County to photograph a defunct local business where, the government has alleged, hazardous wastes were illegally dumped, Magness said.

10 years ago

July 9, 2011

• Four candidates for the University of Arkansas System presidency will be interviewed next week by trustees. The board plans to hire a new system president Thursday after the last interview, said Dr. Carl Johnson, the board's chairman. The candidates -- who have Arkansas ties -- are: Donald R. Bobbitt, provost at the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a former University of Arkansas at Fayetteville dean. John Churchill, head of the Phi Beta Kappa Society and a former Hendrix College administrator. Frank W. Oldham Jr., a former banker, professor and UA trustee. Stanley E. Reed, former president of the Arkansas Farm Bureau and a former UA trustee. The UA board has been searching more than a year for someone to replace President B. Alan Sugg, who announced last year his plans to retire.