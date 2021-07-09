Pfizer set to request 3rd-dose approval

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutation.

Research from a number of countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant, which is spreading rapidly around the world and now accounts for most new U.S. infections.

Two doses of most vaccines are critical to develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies against all versions of the coronavirus, not just the delta variant -- and most of the world is still desperate to get those initial protective doses as the pandemic continues raging.

But antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed.

On Thursday, Pfizer's Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press that early data from the company's booster study suggests people's antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared with their second dose months earlier.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

In August, Pfizer plans to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency authorization of a third dose, he said.

Why might that matter for fighting the delta variant? Dolsten pointed to data from Britain and Israel showing the Pfizer vaccine "neutralizes the delta variant very well." The assumption, he said, is that when antibodies drop low enough, the delta virus eventually could cause a mild infection before the immune system kicks back in.

But FDA authorization would be just a first step -- it wouldn't automatically mean Americans get offered boosters, cautioned Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Public health authorities would have to decide if they're really needed, especially since millions of people have no protection.

"The vaccines were designed to keep us out of the hospital," and they continue to do so despite the more contagious delta variant, he said. Giving another dose would be "a huge effort while we are at the moment striving to get people the first dose."

Currently only about 48% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated -- and some parts of the country have far-lower immunization rates, places where the delta variant is surging. On Thursday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said that's leading to "two truths" -- highly immunized areas of America are getting back to normal while hospitalizations are rising in other places.

"This rapid rise is troubling," she said: A few weeks ago the delta variant accounted for just over a quarter of new U.S. cases, but it now accounts for just over 50% -- and in some places, such as parts of the Midwest, as much as 80%.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gbut3XUdjpE]

Whether the fully vaccinated still need to wear masks in places where the delta variant is surging is a growing question. In the U.S., the CDC maintains that fully vaccinated people don't need to. Even before the delta variant came along, the vaccines weren't perfect, but the best evidence suggests that if vaccinated people nonetheless get the coronavirus, they'll have much milder cases.

"Let me emphasize, if you were vaccinated, you have a very high degree of protection," Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert, said at a news conference Thursday.

In the U.S., case rates have been rising for weeks and the rate of hospitalizations has started to tick up, rising 7% from the previous seven-day average, Walensky told reporters Thursday. However, deaths remain down on average, which some experts believe is at least partly because of high vaccination rates in people 65 and older, who are among the most susceptible to severe disease.

THREAT OF MUTATIONS

Meanwhile, new laboratory research on the delta variant is highlighting the threats posed by viral mutations, adding urgency to calls to accelerate vaccination efforts across the planet.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/79covid19/]

A peer-reviewed report from scientists in France, published Thursday in the journal Nature, found that the delta variant has mutations that allow it to evade some of the neutralizing antibodies produced by vaccines or by a natural infection. A single shot of a two-dose vaccine "barely" offers any protection, researchers reported.

But the experiments found that fully vaccinated people -- with the recommended regimen of two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine -- should retain significant protection against the delta variant. That echoes another report written by a collaboration of scientists in the United States and published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The bottom line is that, in a time when the delta variant is rapidly gaining traction, full vaccination offers a much better firewall against infection than partial vaccination.

"Please, get vaccinated. It will protect you against the surging of the delta variant," Fauci said Thursday.

The studies on the delta variant emerge as concerns grow globally about a resurgence of the coronavirus. With infections increasing in Japan, that country's prime minister Thursday declared a state of emergency in Tokyo, and organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games moved to bar spectators from all events in and around the city.

Data released this week by Israel's Health Ministry showed vaccine efficacy against the coronavirus waning in that highly vaccinated country in tandem with the spread of the delta variant. The Israeli data showed lower protection against symptomatic illness, only 64%, although vaccinated people retain protection against severe illness.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

The emergence of the delta variant is neither entirely surprising -- virologists have warned that SARS-CoV-2 will continue to mutate -- nor welcome, arriving as many nations that have been mired in pandemic mode for a year and a half are trying to return to normal activity.

England, for example, plans to lift all restrictions by July 19 despite a surge in delta infections, which accounts for an estimated 95% of new cases. Britain's health secretary, Sajid Javid, told BBC Radio that coronavirus cases could reach 100,000 a day this summer.

Monica Gandhi, an infectious-diseases doctor at the University of California at San Francisco, said the new research from France "really verifies the need for the full two-dose vaccine regimen to get full effectiveness of the vaccine against the delta," she said.

But Gandhi has warned against overreaction to the variant's new dominance. She says there is no evidence the delta variant is more deadly for an individual who becomes infected, a view echoed by Paul Offit, a pediatrician and vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

"There's no good evidence that this variant causes more serious disease," Offit said. But he expressed concerns that the large number of people who are unvaccinated -- including, because they are not yet eligible, children younger than 12 -- could fuel a winter wave of infections.

"It's a winter virus. I think it's going to surge this winter," he said. "We have a lot of people in America who are not vaccinated, and they are going to be fertile ground for this virus."

TRAGIC MILESTONE

As the world's coronavirus death toll passed 4 million Thursday, a loss roughly equivalent to the population of Los Angeles, a Johns Hopkins University researcher noted that may well be an undercount.

It took nine months for the virus to claim 1 million lives, and the pace has quickened since then. The second million were lost in 3½ months, the third in three months, and the fourth in about 2½ months. The number of daily reported deaths has declined recently.

"The numbers may not tell the complete story," although "they're still really staggering numbers globally," said Jennifer Nuzzo of Johns Hopkins' Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Nuzzo said the number of excess deaths reported around the world suggested that "lower-income countries have been much harder-hit than their official numbers would suggest."

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, called 4 million dead a tragic milestone, saying the toll was continuing to mount largely because of dangerous versions of the virus and inequities in the distribution of vaccines.

"Compounded by fast-moving variants and shocking inequity in vaccination, far too many countries in every region of the world are seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalizations," Tedros said at a news conference.

The official death toll numbers tell only part of the horrifying pandemic story. In many places, people have died without family to comfort them because of rules to prevent the spread of the virus. And many countries were completely overrun.

The dead overwhelmed cremation grounds in India in May, where at least 400,000 confirmed deaths have been reported and the actual number is likely higher. That was also the case at funeral homes in the United States, which has surpassed 606,000 known deaths.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard and Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; by Joel Achenbach, Lindsey Bever and Carolyn Y. Johnson of The Washington Post; and by Daniel E. Slotnik of The New York Times.