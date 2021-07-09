Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning July 9

• THE PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH SINGLES MINISTRY will host another fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. July 17 on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

• JOY COMMUNITY CHURCH, 2101 E. Sixth Ave., will be the site for two weekend fundraisers. Arkansas Community Organizations will hold a catfish fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and the Women of Grace will have a catfish fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church. The meals will include catfish, chips, pound cake, a soda or bottle of water. The dinners will cost $10. Nachos will be available for $2. The public is invited to participate, according to a news release. Details: Rosetta Madison, Arkansas Community Organizations, (870) 536-6300.

• BISHOP KENNETH L. ROBINSON, SR. presents the Sixth Annual BKLR Quartet Convention culminating with finale concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Luke Baptist Church at North Little Rock. The convention features the best in Quartet Gospel musical artists, according to StuffInTheBluff.com. Guests include Bishop Neal Roberson, Pastor Darrell Petties and Take 2, Pastor Tim Rogers and The Fellas, Lisa Knowles-Smith and The Brown Singers, The Racy Brothers, The Echoaires, The Sonz of God, Bishop Kenneth Robinson & CHOSEN, The Exciting Holy Sons and Victory Travelers. Admission is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. VIP is $35 per person. Tickets are available at all Robinson Mortuary locations. Details: call (501) 291-9099, email bklrquartetconvention@yahoo.com or connect with the BKLR Quartet Convention on Facebook.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Announcements can be for in-person services or online events. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Items should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.