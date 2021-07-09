Police seek shooter in El Dorado killing

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado man was fatally shot during an altercation early Wednesday morning.

The El Dorado Police Department has identified a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Police said Jacobee Edwards, who was in his early 20s, of El Dorado, was shot multiple times.

Officers responded between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Wednesday to a report of numerous shots fired in front a residence on Omega Street. Upon arrival, they saw a male lying in the street in front of the residence.

Police said the man, later identified as Edwards, was motionless and unresponsive, and he suffered what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers tended to Edwards until emergency medical workers arrived. Edwards was transported by ambulance to the Medical Center of South Arkansas, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Capt. Scott Harwell of the department's Criminal Investigative Division said Edwards' body will be sent to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Harwell said the Police Department received reports that there was an exchange of gunfire, and police recovered two handguns and several shell casings from the scene.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

Harwell said investigators are still working to piece together the details that led up to the incident.

"We are still very fluid in our investigation right now. We have interviewed people and collected evidence. There are still some things that we've got to iron out ," Harwell said.

A motive for the shooting has not been confirmed.

Harwell said Edwards knew someone who lived at the Omega Street residence, and one of the residents was on the scene when officers arrived.

He said it was not clear if Edwards knew the shooter, who had left by the time officers arrived.