Probe of Lonoke County deputy's shooting of teen goes to special prosecutor

Arkansas State Police on Friday turned over to prosecutors the investigative file into a Lonoke County deputy's shooting and killing of a teenager during a June traffic stop.

Sgt. Michael Davis shot and killed Hunter Brittain, 17, of McRae at about 3 a.m. on June 23 on Arkansas 89, just south of Cabot.

Lonoke County Prosecuting Attorney Chuck Graham confirmed that the file had been turned over Friday, but said it was sent to the state prosecutor coordinator's office, pending the appointment of a special prosecutor.

State Prosecutor Coordinator Bob McMahan said Friday afternoon that a special prosecutor would likely be named Monday.

A circuit judge accepted Graham's motion, filed Thursday, to appoint a special prosecuting attorney to decide whether Davis' use of deadly force was justified or if charges will be filed.

In his motion, Graham wrote that Davis has had a very close working relationship with most members of his office and has recently testified for the state in at least one jury trial. He also noted the ongoing protests outside the Lonoke County sheriff's office.

"It is in the best interests of all parties and the citizens of Lonoke County that a fair and impartial assessment by an independent prosecutor from another jurisdiction is necessary," he wrote.

Davis was fired the week after the shooting because he didn't activate his body camera in a timely manner, Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley said on July 1.

Brittain's death has attracted national attention and calls for improvements in policing.