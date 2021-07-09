Regional planners to meet in-person in Springdale

SPRINGDALE -- The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is resuming some in-person meetings this month but will continue to have an online option.

The Technical Advisory Committee and full board meetings will be in-person and online to provide opportunities for public participation.

The Technical Advisory Committee will meet in-person and online at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The full board will meet in-person and online at 1:30 p.m. July 28.

In-person meetings will be held at the Regional Planning office, 1311 Clayton St., Springdale.

Information on how to attend the online meetings will be available at www.nwarpc.org or by emailing Nicole Gibbs at ngibbs@nwarpc.org .

Members of the public may submit comments in advance of the meeting to comments@nwarpc.org . Comments received via email will be read aloud by staff during the meetings.

The draft agendas and other meeting material will be posted on the Regional Planning website, when available.