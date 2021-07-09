Springdale considers funding for lodge's restoration

SPRINGDALE -- The Springdale City Council will decide next week whether to spend $553,000 for the next phase of restoring Rabbit Foot Lodge, once the home of Springdale's first surgeon and later the home of J. William Fulbright before his political career as a U.S. senator.

The Springdale council -- meeting as a committee of the whole on Tuesday -- forwarded phase two for council approval .

The cost estimate for the project came from Gary Clements of Clements & Associates Architects in North Little Rock, said Wyman Morgan, Springdale's director of administration and finance. The money would come from the Springdale budget's general fund reserve. The city would also seek grants, Morgan said.

The Adirondack-style log structure on Silent Grove Road in J.B. Hunt Park was built in 1908. Future-Sen. J. William Fulbright bought the house in 1934 and lived there with his family while he was president of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from 1939 to 1941.

The city of Springdale bought the property and 40 acres around it in 2015 for $1.05 million.

Phase two will focus on the lodge's wide porch and the logs supporting it, Morgan said. The porch wraps around the west-facing front of the house and the south side.

The project should open for bids in the next 30 days, Morgan said. No timeline has been determined for the project because obtaining timber and logs is a slow process, he said.

The city has replaced the lodge's roof, as well as soffit and fascia relating to the roof. That project was completed for $411,759, Morgan said.

Workers also cleaned the logs because stain applied years ago was losing its adhesion, he said. The council also decided to restain the logs as part of phase two.

Council member Mike Overton toured the exterior of the lodge after the meeting.

"There's substantial work that's been done, but it's still a long way to go," he said Wednesday.

Overton said he sees the lodge as worth saving but wants to make sure the city spends its money wisely.

Karen Compton, the last resident, got the lodge on the National Register of Historic Places. Compton sold the lodge and 48 acres surrounding it to the city in 2014. The purchase came with an agreement the city would maintain it in good condition indoors and out.

Compton went before the council in July 2020 to remind them of the promise because she wasn't satisfied with the pace of the city's restoration.

The council approved the first phase of restoration in January.

City officials are working with Northwest Arkansas Land Trust to place a conservation easement on the house and 31 acres surrounding it. The easement into perpetuity will prevent development that might harm the site. The council approved the action in April.

Dr. and Mrs. Charles F. Perkins built the lodge as their home in 1908, with all material coming from the property. Perkins was Springdale's first surgeon.

Johnelle Hunt donated $500,000 to the city to buy the park. The property was appraised at $1.1 million at the time.

Hunt is the widow of J.B. Hunt, who established the successful trucking company that bears his name. The Hunts owned what has become the park.

Mayor Doug Sprouse said the city wanted the land surrounding the lodge to expand J.B. Hunt Park, and the lodge and the promise were part of the deal. The city would like to build a trail from the house to the Razorback Greenway, which runs through Hunt Park, and build public restrooms on the site, Sprouse said.

The city's ultimate goal is for the public to be able to use it, he said.