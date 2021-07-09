State Fair set to return in October

After being canceled last year for the first time since World War II, the State Fair will resume this fall.

The fair, which is held in Little Rock, is scheduled for Oct. 15-24.

Record crowds are expected, said Doug White, president and general manager of the fair.

"What we are seeing across the country, almost without exception (due to weather), all the county and state fairs are seeing record attendance," White said in an email. "We nearly reached 500,000 (my personal goal) in 2019 (my first fair as new GM) and despite no fair in 2020, I remain quite optimistic we will set all-time records this year."

It's a pent-up desire to ride rides, eat funnel cakes and attend concerts.

The fair was canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state livestock show, which is normally held at the same time as the fair, was held last year.

"The livestock show (without spectators) went off without a hitch," White said in another email.

White said this year's fair will include a full midway with rides and games, an enhanced food court, free attractions, fair queen and kids talent competitions, music concerts, exhibits and the livestock show.

"We have been working feverishly preparing for a full fair with safety protocols in place in consideration of covid-19," he said. "We believe it's time to get back to a state fair experience that Arkansans have come to expect and enjoy."

Advance gate admission to the fair can be purchased online at ArkansasStateFair.com. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Gate admission during the fair will be $12 for adults and $6 for children.

A one-day ride band good for a day of unlimited rides is $30 in advance of the fair. Ride bands purchased during the fair will be $35.

Additional parking areas will be available this year. General parking will be $10. Premium parking will be $20.

White said one of the headliner musical acts will be country singer Riley Green, performing on the main stage Oct. 23.

Every concert is free with gate admission, according to a news release.

More concerts will be announced in coming weeks.

The current version of the fair began in 1938, as Arkansas was trying to emerge from the Great Depression, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. For the first few years, it was held in North Little Rock.

"The economy was in disarray, and the primary cash crop of the state -- cotton -- was in decline," C. Dennis Schick wrote in the encyclopedia article. "In 1937, a survey by the University of Arkansas Agricultural Cooperative Extension Service revealed that livestock would be successful in the state. A group of leaders, who later formed the Arkansas Livestock Show Association, decided to hold a livestock exposition to educate farmers and to promote the new industry."

The first Arkansas Livestock Show -- later changed to the Arkansas State Fair and Livestock Show -- was held Nov. 9-13, 1938, in North Little Rock.

"Only 17,000 people attended, and the show lost $23,000," wrote Schick. "In 1939, the fair and show were moved back a month, to mid-October, for better weather. In addition to the time change, fair promoters brought in their first celebrity, a young movie star named Roy Rogers. The move worked, leading to celebrities being featured every year since, among them being Western stars such as Gene Autry and musicians such as Johnny Cash."

The fair was canceled in 1944 and 1945 because of World War II, according to the encyclopedia article.

"Heavy rains flooded the fair in 1938, a massive fire damaged the cattle barn and rodeo stadium in 1941, and the military took over the fairground in 1943," according to arkansasheritage.com. "The Arkansas State Legislature and other investors provided funding and the [Arkansas Livestock Show Association] made plans to build two cattle barns, two dairy barns, one pig barn and a rodeo arena."

El Dorado oilman Col. Thomas H. Barton led a campaign to build the indoor arena that bears his name. Construction began on Barton Coliseum in 1947. Two years later, the building was ready for its first rodeo. But more work was needed. Barton Coliseum was officially completed and dedicated in 1952, according to the website.

"Although built as a rodeo arena for the Arkansas State Fair, Barton Coliseum has hosted high school, college and professional basketball games, a local ice hockey team, concerts, circus performances, ice skating shows, wrestling tournaments, monster truck rallies, beauty pageants and much more," according to the website.