State sports brief

GOLF

Three qualify for U.S. Amateur

Palmer McSpadden of Fayetteville led qualifying Wednesday for the U.S. Amateur by shooting an 11-under-par 133 at Desoto Golf Club in Hot Springs Village.

McSpadden, who plays for the University of Central Arkansas, was joined in qualifying by Ty Stites of Sallisaw, Okla., (10 under), and University of Arkansas freshman Mateo Fernandez de Oliveria of Beccar, Argentina (8 under).

The U.S. Amateur will be played Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pa.

-- Democrat-Gazette wire services