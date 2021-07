1981, "On Golden Pond," K.H. 1982, "Sophie's Choice," M.S. 1983, "Terms of Endearment," S.M. 1984, "Places in the Heart," S.F. 1985, "The Trip to Bountiful," G.P. 1986, "Children of a Lesser God," M.M. 1987, "Moonstruck," C. 1988, "The Accused," J.F. 1989, "Driving Miss Daisy," J.T. ANSWERS: Katharine Hepburn Meryl Streep Shirley MacLaine Sally Field Geraldine Page Marlee Matlin Cher Jodie Foster Jessica Tandy

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Best Actresses of the 1980s

