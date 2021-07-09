Trump foe Avenatti gets 2½ years

NEW YORK -- Michael Avenatti, the lawyer who once represented Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against then-President Donald Trump, was sentenced Thursday to 2½ years in prison for trying to extort up to $25 million from Nike by threatening the company with bad publicity.

Avenatti, 50, rose to prominence by sparring publicly with Trump, but criminal fraud charges on two coasts disrupted his rapid ascent. He was convicted last year of attempted extortion and other charges in connection with his representation of a Los Angeles youth basketball league organizer who was upset that Nike had ended its league sponsorship.

U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe called Avenatti's conduct "outrageous," saying he "hijacked his client's claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda, which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself."

Avenatti, the judge added, "had become drunk on the power of his platform, or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and the rules that applied to everyone else didn't apply to him."

Before the judge spoke, Avenatti spoke at times through tears, saying, "I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life."

"Your honor, I've learned that all the fame, notoriety and money in the world is meaningless. TV and Twitter, your honor, mean nothing," he said.

As he left the courthouse, Avenatti stopped briefly before a set of microphones while his lawyer, Danya Perry, told reporters, "A new Michael Avenatti is deeply humbled as a result of this experience."

D.C. court pulls Giuliani's law license

WASHINGTON -- The District of Columbia Court of Appeals suspended Rudy Giuliani's D.C. law license Wednesday pending the disposition of his New York suspension.

In a two-page order the court cited the action last month by a New York appeals court and said Giuliani is "suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding."

Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's lawyer throughout his efforts to have the 2020 election overturned, was suspended from practicing law by the New York court because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential race.

An attorney disciplinary committee had asked the New York court to suspend Giuliani's license on the grounds that he had violated professional conduct rules as he promoted theories that the election was stolen through fraud.

Giuliani called the New York court's opinion a "disgrace," saying it was based on hearsay and "could have been written by the Democratic National Committee."

Mexican admits to exploiting migrants

ROME, Ga. -- A Mexican man living in Georgia has admitted to employing and exploiting people who were living in the U.S. illegally, federal prosecutors said.

Juan Antonio Perez, 48, came to the U.S. illegally in 1992 and has operated Aztec Framing since at least 2009, prosecutors said in a news release. He hired people living in the U.S. illegally, paying them below-market rates with no benefits or insurance and didn't pay payroll taxes or Social Security, prosecutors said.

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday to harboring people in the country illegally for financial gain. His sentencing is set for Oct. 5.

Perez's company has offices in Cartersville and Rossville in Georgia and in Hixson, Tenn. He built a big house, bought more than 30 sports cars and customized trucks for himself and collected guns, prosecutors said. He also bought other homes where he allowed some of his workers to live. But he never reported any income to the Georgia Department of Labor.

Man charged in shooting of 3 lawmen

CHICAGO -- A federal indictment filed Thursday charged a 28-year-old Chicago man for a drive-by shooting this week of three undercover law enforcement officers, saying the suspect told authorities he mistook the officers for rival gang members.

Eugene "Gen Gen" McClaurin is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Charging documents accuse McClaurin of shooting all three, though the charge pertains to one agent. It is likely other charges will follow. A conviction on the one count carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.

The indictment says McClaurin told investigators a friend had warned him rival gang members were in the area in a vehicle similar to the unmarked vehicle the two ATF agents and a task force officer were in. He began following it, then pulled alongside and opened fire while driving onto an expressway on Chicago's South Side.

The shooting occurred at 5:50 a.m. Wednesday near the 22nd District police station. The officers were treated for their injuries at an area hospital and released later Wednesday.