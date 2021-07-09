Tyson revises recall on cooked chicken

Tyson Foods Inc. of Dexter, Mo., is recalling over 8.95 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The food processing company updated its July 3 announcement. Details of this recall were updated to reflect additional date codes and an increase in contaminated product poundage from approximately 8,492,832 pounds, according to the news release.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The products that are subject to recall are listed at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/media_file/2021-07/023-2021-Product-List.pdf.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations.

On June 9, 2021, FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis.

Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the Listeria monocytogenes illnesses to precooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc. The epidemiologic investigation identified three listeriosis illnesses, including one death, between April 6 and June 5.

During routine sample collection, FSIS collected two precooked chicken samples from two establishments that are closely related genetically to Listeria monocytogenes from ill people.

One of the samples was collected at Tyson Foods Inc. FSIS is continuing to work with federal and state public health partners to determine if there are additional illnesses linked to these products, according to the release.

Additional information on the investigation may be found on the CDC website. Consumers who have questions can contact Tyson Foods customer relations at (855) 382-3101.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern time) Monday through Friday.

Details: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.