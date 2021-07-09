U.S. 63 reopens after crash, acid leak

U.S. 63 in Hoxie reopened Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned and leaked nitric acid fumes, prompting the highway's closure, officials said.

The state Department of Transportation reported in a Twitter post shortly before 1:30 p.m. that the lanes previously blocked at the highway's intersection with Arkansas 367 had been cleared.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday, when a tractor-trailer collided with a passenger vehicle at the intersection, LaTresha Woodruff, spokesperson for the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, said Thursday afternoon.

A person in the passenger vehicle was injured and taken to an area hospital, Woodruff said.

According to the Division of Emergency Management, the tractor-trailer was carrying nitric acid and 10 gallons of diesel. U.S. 63 was shut down for cleanup by an environmental company, which was completed Thursday morning, Woodruff said.

Transportation department spokesman Dave Parker said the trailer began to leak when it was moved following the crash, he said.