Woman arrested in boyfriend death

Pulaski County investigators late Wednesday arrested a Cabot woman who said she fatally shot her boyfriend, according to the sheriff's office.

Brandy Copeland, 30, is charged with felony first degree murder and felony possession of a firearm by certain persons for her role in the death of Joshua Olscwa, 34, in the 10000 block of Mundo Road.

Deputies responded Wednesday afternoon to the scene in reference to a shooting where they found Olscwa, of Jacksonville, dead from gunshot wounds.

According to an arrest report, Copeland was found at the scene and transported for questioning, during which she told investigators she shot Olscwa and ditched the firearm in the woods.

She is being held in the Pulaski County jail on no bail with an additional hold for parole.