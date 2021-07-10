19th-century mayor subject of history talk

Ever wonder about Hercules King Cannon White? He was a Pine Bluff mayor for several years, but his story goes deeper than that. If you’re interested in Pine Bluff history, a speaker brought in by the Jefferson County Historical Society will assist.

The summer meeting of the Jefferson County Historical Society will be held at 2 p.m. July 18 at the Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Historical Museum, 201 E. Fourth Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

The speaker will be Thomas A. Deblack, an author and retired professor from Arkansas Tech University. Deblack will give a presentation on Hercules King Cannon White, a Civil War veteran who served six non-consecutive terms as Pine Bluff’s mayor in the years 1885-1907.

“King White, as he was known, also fought on the Baxter side (the anti-Reconstruction side that prevailed) in the Brooks-Baxter War of 1874. White was as swashbuckling and as contentious as his name suggests, a fitting subject for an entertaining historical presentation,” according to a news release.

Deblack recently retired after teaching for 23 years in the history department at Araknsas Tech. He also previously taught in Arkansas public schools. He is a co-author of Arkansas: A Narrative History (2nd edition, 2013), and the author of With Fire and Sword: Arkansas 1861-1874 (2003), according to the release.

“Arkansas: A Narrative History” was named the winner of the Arkansas Library Association’s Arkansiana Prize in 2003, and in the same year “With Fire and Sword” was named the first winner of the Butler-Remmel Arkansas History Literary Prize.

In 2016, Deblack published a history of the first 100 years of Arkansas Tech titled “A Century Forward: The Centennial History of Arkansas Tech University.” The community is invited to attend the historical society meeting. The Pine Bluff-Jefferson County Historical Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a. m. to 2 p. m. Saturday. Details: Historical Museum, (870) 541-5402.