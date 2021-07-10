Biden fires Social Security chief

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration who had alienated crucial Democratic constituencies with policies designed to clamp down on benefits and an uncompromising anti-union stance.

Saul was fired after refusing a request to resign, White House officials said. His deputy, David Black, who also was appointed by former President Donald Trump, resigned Friday upon request.

Biden named Kilolo Kijakazi, the current deputy commissioner for retirement and disability policy, to serve as acting commissioner.

But Saul said in an interview Friday afternoon that he would not leave his post, challenging the legality of the White House move. As the head of an independent agency whose leadership does not normally change with a new administration, Saul's six-year term was supposed to last until January 2025. The White House said a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling gives the president power to replace him.

Saul disputed that. "I consider myself the term-protected commissioner of Social Security," he said, adding that he plans to be back at work Monday morning, signing in remotely from his New York home. He called his ouster a "Friday night massacre."

"It was a bolt of lightning no one expected," Saul said of the email he received from the White House Personnel Office on Friday morning.

Saul's firing came after a tumultuous six-month tenure in the Biden administration during which advocates for the elderly and the disabled and Democrats on Capitol Hill pressured the White House to dismiss him.

He had clashed with labor unions that represent his 60,000 employees, who said he used union-busting tactics. Angry advocates say he dawdled while millions of disabled Americans waited for him to turn over files to the Internal Revenue Service to release their stimulus checks.

"Since taking office, Commissioner Saul has undermined and politicized Social Security disability benefits, terminated the agency's telework policy that was utilized by up to 25 percent of the agency's workforce, not repaired SSA's [Social Security Administration's] relationships with relevant Federal employee unions including in the context of COVID-19 workplace safety planning, reduced due process protections for benefits appeals hearings, and taken other actions that run contrary to the mission of the agency and the President's policy agenda," the White House said in a statement.

Saul, 74, a wealthy former women's apparel executive and prominent Republican donor who served on the board of a conservative think tank that has called for cuts to Social Security, oversaw one of the biggest operations in the federal government.

Saul described himself as "very upset" and cited two years of progress modernizing the agency's day-to-day operations on his watch, including digitizing online payments, replacing old information technology systems and reining in a workforce that had abused telework before the pandemic forced him to send employees home to work.

Congressional Republicans on Friday accused the administration of politicizing the agency.

"This removal would be an unprecedented and dangerous politicization of the Social Security Administration," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted.

However, the Supreme Court issued two rulings recently that strengthened executive power.

Last year, the court ruled that a law protecting the director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from presidential supervision violated the separation of powers, leading Biden to remove Trump's appointee on his first day in office.

In late June, the court ruled that the president has the authority to remove the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Biden replaced the Trump-appointed agency head that day.

Information for this article was contributed by Alice Crites of The Washington Post.