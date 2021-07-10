CDC fall rules: Vaccinated kids can shed masks

WASHINGTON -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidelines for schools Friday that give students who have been vaccinated the option of going maskless this fall while their classmates who have not had shots continue to wear face coverings.

"We're at a new point in the pandemic that we're all really excited about," and so it's time to update the guidance, said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who leads the CDC task force that prepares recommendations designed to keep Americans safe from covid-19.

The guidance, which is not binding, reflects many of the same concepts that the CDC released in April and May for the broader population. And the much-awaited easing of pandemic guidelines for kindergarten through 12th grade follows the opening of vaccine eligibility this spring to anyone 12 or older.

"We recognize that we're about a month out from school starting in some areas," said Sauber-Schatz. "But we wanted to do a re-review ... to make sure that the recommendations that we were making for the fall school year were based on science and the best available evidence that we have at the time."

But the guidance arrives after some states and school systems have gone their own way -- lifting mask mandates and forging ahead with plans for a highly anticipated school year, others going in the opposite direction.

Several states, including California and Virginia, have policies requiring all students to wear masks at school regardless of vaccination. But governors and lawmakers in some other states, including Arkansas, Arizona, Iowa and Texas, have barred local school officials from requiring masks.

In Texas, mask mandates were ended in public schools under the governor's order. In Miami, the familiar face gear will be optional this fall. In Marietta, Ga., masks no longer will be required inside buildings or outdoors.

Arkansas earlier this year passed a law prohibiting mandatory face coverings effective July 28.

Act 1002 bars state agencies, political subdivisions, and state or local officials from putting mask mandates in place, though it does not apply to mandates imposed by private businesses, state-owned or -controlled health care facilities, correctional facilities or facilities operated by the Division of Youth Services of the state Department of Human Services.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the statewide mask mandate March 30, about a month before he signed into law Act 1002, which was sponsored by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado.

School systems across the country began announcing a few months ago that fall would mark students' full return to bricks-and-mortar schools five days a week.

But the new guidance may fuel a new round of political debate about masking and vaccinations as divisions carry over to schools.

And practically speaking, it may be difficult to implement: It does not spell out how schools would collect accurate information about who is vaccinated -- and thus able to go without masks -- and who is not.

That's probably going to make for some challenging school environments, said Elizabeth Stuart, a Johns Hopkins University public health professor who has children in elementary and middle schools.

"It would be a very weird dynamic, socially, to have some kids wearing masks and some not. And tracking that? Teachers shouldn't need to be keeping track of which kids should have masks on," she said.

And the biggest questions will be at middle schools, where some students are eligible for shots, and others aren't.

Daniel Domenech, executive director of the school superintendents association, said the guidelines could produce complications if middle or high schools are left to sort out who is vaccinated and who should be masked. "It's an organizational nightmare, no doubt about it," he said.

"The school has to decide if and how they're able to document vaccination status," Sauber-Schatz said. If that is not possible, she said, "the safest thing to do to protect those people who are not fully vaccinated" is to go with a universal policy requiring masks.

The CDC is advising schools to make decisions that make the most sense for them, she said. "The guidance is really written to allow flexibility at the local level."

DIFFERENT YEAR

The start of school in August is expected to be far different from a year ago.

Vaccinations are widely available now. Just 13% of the nation's counties are recording high levels of community transmission, compared with 90% in December.

But coronavirus variants, including the highly transmissible delta variant, are a significant unknown for many parents and teachers.

CDC officials say they remain confident in the effectiveness of their "layered" approach to safety in schools -- using multiple strategies, including masking, distancing, screening, contact tracing, ventilation upgrades and staying home when sick.

"We really have limited data on transmission of this [delta] variant in school settings, but we also don't have any data to suggest that the layered prevention strategies would be ineffective," Sauber-Schatz said.

According to CDC data, 24% of people 12-15 nationally are fully vaccinated, along with 36% of those 16 and 17.

Vaccinations are not yet available for children younger than 12, but executives from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna have said data showing whether their vaccines are effective in younger children is expected by the fall.

Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, called the new guidance "an important road map for reducing the risk of covid-19 in schools."

Noting the spread of the delta variant, she said in a statement that schools should be "consistently and rigorously" using all recommended safety practices, including "requiring masks in all settings where there are unvaccinated individuals present, and ensuring adequate ventilation, handwashing and cleaning."

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten praised the guidance as being "grounded in both science and common sense."

"Our ultimate goal remains: to get students, teachers and staff back in school buildings full time, and to make sure they're safe while doing it," she said in a statement, adding that dozens of the union's affiliates are holding vaccine clinics.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona pledged to work with schools to help them get kids back into classrooms.

"We know that in-person learning offers vital opportunities for all students to develop healthy, nurturing relationships with educators and peers, and that students receive essential supports in school for their social and emotional wellbeing, mental health, and academic success," he said in a statement.

PARENTS' REACTIONS

April Jones, a parent in Maryland, said the mask issue could not be more important for her and several other parents she knows. Her first-grade son has asthma and would be at greater risk if schools stopped requiring face coverings, she said.

"I'm terrified that they are going to decide that elementary school children don't need to wear masks," she said. "There are a lot of people who feel their children should be vaccinated before the masks come off."

Sonia Vigilante, another Maryland parent, said she was pleasantly surprised that the guidance allowed for vaccinated students to go maskless, which she would love to see in her kindergarten-through-eighth grade Catholic school. But how the guidelines play out is unclear.

"The guidance kind of gives a lot of room for interpretation," she said.

The recommendations emphasized that in-person learning is a priority for the coming school year, regardless of whether all prevention strategies can be implemented. It said local jurisdictions should keep a close eye on vaccination rates, community transmission, outbreaks and screening results, as safety measures are weighed or scaled back.

Physical distancing was a touchpoint, too, with the guidelines recommending at least 3 feet between students in classrooms, but allowing for greater flexibility. In schools where not everyone is vaccinated, it said, distancing should happen to the extent possible, but "schools should not exclude students from in-person learning to keep a minimum distance requirement."

Instead, it says, other prevention strategies, including indoor masking, could be used to help compensate.

CONFRONTING CRITICS

For months, the Biden White House refrained from criticizing Republican officials who played down the importance of vaccinations or sought to make political hay of the federal government's all-out effort to drive shots into arms. Not any longer.

With the vaccination rate plateauing across the country, the White House is returning fire at those they see as spreading harmful misinformation or fear about the shots.

When South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tried this week to block door-to-door efforts to drive up the vaccination rate in his state, White House press secretary Jen Psaki did not mince words in her reaction.

"The failure to provide accurate public health information, including the efficacy of vaccines and the accessibility of them to people across the country, including South Carolina, is literally killing people, so maybe they should consider that," she said Friday.

Officials are increasingly worried about vast geographic disparity in vaccination rates and the emergence of what some experts warn could be two dramatically different realities for the country in the coming months.

In the early months of the administration, the White House largely declined to criticize state and local officials' handling of their vaccination programs, eager to maintain their buy-in and to prevent the politicization of the lifesaving campaign.

The recent change in tone comes after some GOP officials criticized President Joe Biden for calling for a door-to-door campaign to spread information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines in hopes it would encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The grassroots component of the campaign actually has been in operation since April, when supplies of shots began outpacing demand. It was outlined and funded by Congress in the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill passed in March and overwhelmingly is carried out by local officials and private-sector workers and volunteers.

But some in the GOP saw a political opening, catering to the party's small-government roots and libertarian wing.

"The Biden Administration wants to knock on your door to see if you're vaccinated," tweeted Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. "What's next? Knocking on your door to see if you own a gun?"

McMaster asked his state's health department to bar state and local health groups from "the use of the Biden Administration's 'targeted' 'door to door' tactics."

"A South Carolinian's decision to get vaccinated is a personal one for them to make and not the government's," McMaster wrote in a letter to the department. "Enticing, coercing, intimidating, mandating, or pressuring anyone to take the vaccine is a bad policy which will deteriorate the public's trust and confidence in the State's vaccination efforts."

Missouri's GOP Gov. Mike Parson and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich have also protested loudly.

For the usually reserved Biden White House, it was a bridge too far.

"For those individuals, organizations that are feeding misinformation and trying to mischaracterize this type of trusted-messenger work, I believe you are doing a disservice to the country and to the doctors, the faith leaders, community leaders and others who are working to get people vaccinated, save lives and help end this pandemic," White House covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said Thursday.

Psaki on Thursday rebutted some allegations about the door-knocking program, noting that in most cases: "They are not members of the government. They are not federal government employees. They are volunteers. They are clergy. They are trusted voices in communities who are playing this role and door knocking."

She also noted that there are indications the door-knocking has helped promote shots in areas that are lagging. "Alabama: The adult vaccination rate increased by 3.9%; 149,000 additional adults got their first dose in June," she said, adding that Florida saw an increase of 4.4% and Georgia of 3.5%.

"This is important work that's leading to more vaccinations," said Zients, "and it's done by people who care about the health of their family, friends and neighbors."

Information for this article was contributed by Donna St. George, Valerie Strauss and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post; by Mike Stobbe, Collin Binkley and Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; and by Rachel Herzog of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.