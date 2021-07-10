Condo-collapse toll now 79; 61 missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- The death toll in the collapse of the Miami-area condo building rose to 79 Friday, a number the mayor called "heartbreaking" as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 61 people remain unaccounted for.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the work to find victims was "moving forward with great urgency" to bring closure to the families of victims who have spent an agonizing two weeks waiting for news.

"This is a staggering and heartbreaking number that affects all of us very deeply," Levine Cava said of the latest death toll. "All those who have passed ... are leaving behind loved ones. They're leaving behind devastated families. The magnitude of this tragedy is growing each and every day."

Rescue workers and emergency support teams from Florida and several other states have labored in 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day at the site of the devastated beachfront condominium in Surfside -- physically and emotionally taxing work performed amid oppressive heat and in dangerous conditions.

"We know that there will be long-term impacts for the teams on the front line," Levine Cava said. "They have given so much of themselves in these first two weeks."

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said taking care of the mental health and well-being of the first responders is a priority. He said it is critical that the first responders communicate with one another.

"It's important for us to talk," he said.

Levine Cava said officials have added peer support personnel at the fire stations.

No one has been found alive since the first hours after a large section of the 12-story Champlain Towers South came crashing down June 24. Hope of finding survivors was briefly rekindled after workers demolished the remainder of the building Sunday night, allowing access to new areas of debris.

Some voids where survivors could have been trapped did exist, mostly in the basement and the parking garage, but no one was found alive. Instead, teams found more than a dozen additional victims.

On Wednesday, workers shifted their mission from search and rescue to recovery after concluding that there was "no chance of life" in the rubble.

Levine Cava said the deaths of so many is "an aching hole in the center of this close-knit family here in Surfside."

On Thursday, Paraguay's foreign minister said in a radio report that the body of the sister of that country's first lady was among those found. Several Latin American citizens were reported in the building when it collapsed.

CRESTVIEW CLOSED

Meanwhile, residents of a condo about 5 miles away who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building's structural integrity were allowed to return Friday to collect essential items, officials said.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago after an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older. The audit was ordered in response to the condo collapse in Surfside.

Crestview Towers residents were to be escorted by a police officer and have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items, city officials said.

On Thursday, city officials reaffirmed the decision to evacuate the building, saying it still hasn't been deemed safe for occupation. The city rejected conclusions from an engineer hired by the condo association that the building is sound.

It released records showing more than $500,000 in fines for illegal construction, electrical problems and 18 fire code violations. Officials said the building must stay unoccupied until the condo association submits a new 40-year recertification report that addresses all structural and electrical issues.

Built in 1972, Crestview Towers is the only building so far to be evacuated since municipal officials in south Florida and statewide began scrutinizing older high-rises.

Information for this article was contributed by Bobby Caina Calvan and additional staff members of The Associated Press.