Copa America conclusion not just Messi vs. Neymar

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A contest between Neymar and Lionel Messi is how many fans perceive the Copa America final between Brazil and Argentina.

The players themselves see the bigger challenge today at Maracana Stadium between one of the toughest defensive lines to break in world soccer and the protection around one of the best players in history.

Neymar's Brazil lineup has conceded only two goals in six matches at the Copa America. Veteran Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Eder Militao are taking shifts as starters. Defensive midfielders Casemiro and Fred are relentless. Right-back Danilo and left-back Renan Lodi are keener to defend than go running up front.

These players initially criticized the South American soccer confederation for shifting the continental tournament to Brazil in emergency mode. Before the final against Messi's Argentina, they've changed their narrative to winning at all costs. And keeping a clean sheet.

"The zone where Messi plays is where I play, we face each other a lot during matches," Casemiro told a news conference on Thursday. "I can't mark any player by myself, you need teammates. And you don't mark only one player.

"It starts with Neymar, Richarlison and it ends in the goalkeeper -- a team plays with 11, defends with 11 and attacks with 11."

Meanwhile, Argentina has found a formula to try to protect Messi, who now at age 34 plays much closer to the final third of the pitch. Midfielders Rodrigo de Paul and Giovani Lo Celso, notably creative players, are selflessly adding to a barrier around Messi. Although they still manage to give good passes to aggressive wingers Lautaro Martinez and Nico Gonzalez.

Messi has scored four goals and given five assists during this edition of Copa America. Before the tournament, he said it was his dream to win his first major title with Argentina, which hasn't won a major trophy in 28 years. He is playing Barcelona-style for his national team, scoring from free kicks, dazzling adversaries with frequent runs despite his age and giving plenty of passes.

"Messi is one step ahead of all of us," De Paul said before the penalty shootout win against Colombia in the semifinals. "One is here to grow, to help. We are all on the same path. What matters is to win and represent Argentina well."

The strengths of Brazil and Argentina also belie some of their weaknesses.

Brazil trusts so much in its defense that its strikers are underperforming at Copa America. Richarlison and Roberto Firmino scored only one goal each. Gabriel Jesus, who is suspended from the final, didn't find the back of the net.

Argentina's effort to protect Messi has also cost the team physically in the second half of most matches -- and that is precisely when Brazil scores more goals.

The Copa America final is the only game of the tournament that opens the possibility of extra time before penalties. Argentina played its semifinal one day after Brazil advanced.

Juicy comments before the final could also affect the mood for the game. Brazil's Richarlison said his team will trash talk the Argentinians during the match.

"We can manage, it isn't just talking. We will talk and show it on the pitch," the striker said. "We will provoke them, it will happen."

Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the field during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil's Neymar, right, and Peru's Carlos Lora battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) and teammates celebrate defeating Colombia in a penalty shootout during a Copa America semifinal soccer match at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Argentina’s Rodrigo de Paul (right) celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring a goal against Ecuador on July 3 in the Copa America quarterfinals. De Paul has been a key player for Argentina, helping take pressure off of the 34-year-old Messi. (AP/Eraldo Peres)

Brazil's Neymar, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Venezuela on a penalty kick with teammate Thiago Silva during a Copa America soccer match at the National Stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)