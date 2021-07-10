Sections
Damaging winds, hail possible in Northwest Arkansas, forecasters say

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:10 p.m.
File photo

Forecasters predict Northwest Arkansas is under an enhanced risk of seeing damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service says the region could see severe storms between 7 and 11 p.m. Saturday night, according to its website.

Most of the River Valley can expect storms between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

There is also a "very limited" tornado threat, the service says.

The storms are expected to bring between one and a half and two inches of rain through Sunday morning, when the main threats will likely taper off.

A high temperature of 88 degrees and a low of 67 is forecast for Saturday in Fayetteville.

A high of 93 and a low 73 is predicted for Fort Smith.

While severe weather will likely move on by early Sunday morning, thunderstorms could continue later Sunday afternoon, according to the service.

