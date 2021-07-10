Diverse England team wins over formerly skeptical fans

LONDON -- Hannah Kumari has been an English soccer fan since childhood, but she never wanted to fly an England flag. Until now.

Kumari is one of millions of fans ecstatic that England has reached the final of a major tournament for the first time since it won the World Cup in 1966. But like many British people of color, she's had an ambivalent relationship with symbols of Englishness.

Yet embracing them has come more easily thanks to the young, multi-ethnic squad that is on the cusp of triumph in the European Championship. After beating Denmark 2-1 in a semifinal on Wednesday that was watched by half the country's population, England faces Italy in the final at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

"When I woke up this morning I thought, 'I'm going to buy a St. George's flag to hang out the window for Sunday,' " Kumari, who was born and raised in England to an Indian mother and Scottish father, said the day after the Denmark game. "Something has definitely changed. I feel almost like that team has given me permission to feel like I can wear an England shirt."

The last few years have been hard on England and the rest of the United Kingdom. Britain's exit from the European Union -- a decision driven in part by a backlash against immigration -- left the country scratchy and divided. More than 128,000 people have died in the U.K. during the coronavirus pandemic, the highest toll in Western Europe.

Euro 2020 has provided a much-needed jolt of excitement and fun. Millions weary of lockdowns and bad news are backing a team whose members speak out against racism, take a knee before games, support LGBT pride, campaign against poverty and, crucially, win games.

The team is known less for wild off-the-pitch antics than for social responsibility, epitomized by 23-year-old Marcus Rashford's campaign against child poverty, which convinced the government to restore free lunches for thousands of poor children.

Last week, team captain Harry Kane, 27, wore a rainbow armband to support LGBT pride during England's match against Germany.

For some, their success is helping to make Englishness a source of pride rather than awkwardness.

The English make up 56 million of the U.K.'s 67 million inhabitants, but English patriotism and the country's red-and-white St. George flag were long shunned by liberal-minded Britons, associated with football hooligans. Britishness was regarded as a more welcoming identity by many U.K.-born and foreign-born citizens alike.

Not everyone thinks the national soccer team represents all that is best about England. Some conservative commentators have derided the players as uncomfortably "woke." Team members have been booed by some fans while taking a knee against racism before games.

Victory has silenced much of the criticism, at least temporarily. Politicians have jumped on the England bandwagon. Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has often criticized protests over racism and Britain's imperial past, attended Wednesday's game, wearing an England jersey over his dress shirt.

Some have compared Britain's political leaders unfavorably to the national team's understated manager, Gareth Southgate, who forged his young players into England's most cohesive squad in many years.

If the tournament has been therapeutic for England, it is also redemptive for the 50-year-old Southgate. He played for England in the 1990s, and his failed penalty kick during the Euros semifinal in 1996 handed victory to Germany.

Southgate addressed the team's critics in an open letter at the start of the tournament, saying his players would not "stick to football" and keep quiet about social issues.

"I have a responsibility to the wider community to use my voice, and so do the players," he wrote. "It's clear to me that we are heading for a much more tolerant and understanding society, and I know our lads will be a big part of that."

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 29, 2021 file photo, players take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the Euro 2020 soccer match round of 16 between England and Germany at Wembley stadium in London.

People take photographs beside a large football outside of Wembley stadium in London, Friday, July 9, 2021. The Euro 2020 soccer championship final match between Italy and England will be played at Wembley stadium on Sunday.

FILE - In this Tuesday June 29, 2021 file photo, the rainbow armband, in support of the LGBT community, is seen on England's Harry Kane as he takes a knee in support of Black Lives Matter movement prior to during the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in England.

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021 file photo, England fans react in the fan zone of Trafalgar Square in London during the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark in London.

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 7, 2021 file photo, England fans dance in the fan zone of Trafalgar Square in London before the Euro 2020 soccer championship semifinal match between England and Denmark in London.