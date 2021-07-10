EDITORIAL: Bentonville of tomorrow

B entonville sure has changed over the last decade. It's picked up a nationally recognized art museum, become a mountain biking capital, and hosts a large film festival. What's hard to separate from all of that is the Walton family money that helped bring those things to reality.

It's almost impossible to talk about Bentonville without mentioning that it's home to the country's largest private employer. And that business became even more critical during the pandemic, when grocery pickup and delivery catapulted from a convenience to an absolute necessity for some of the most immunocompromised.

If you drive through Bentonville, you probably see Walmart has a number of warehouse spaces and office buildings. But more than a year ago, the company started building a new campus. It'd have been one thing if Walmart announced it was building a new headquarters. But when you use the word campus, that moves things to a different weight class.

When someone says "campus," and they're not talking about a school, it elicits images of large tech companies that have poured millions of dollars into extensive properties. You might think of Apple's campus in Cupertino or Google's campus in Mountain View (the one in California, not Arkansas). And Walmart has been working on its for more than a year.

The new campus will sit on roughly 350 acres of land on the east side of J Street, between Central Avenue and Arkansas 102. The models Walmart showed off at its announcement event before the pandemic were impressive.

It's difficult to imagine the new campus won't have some impact on Bentonville as a whole. How will the city change between now and 2025 when this project should be finished? Has a couple years' worth of construction on the new campus already started changing the city?

Mayor Stephanie Orman told us the campus is already bringing excitement to town.

"It says a lot about Walmart's commitment to Bentonville, that they're here for the long term," she said.

As for how the campus has and will change the city, Mayor Orman said one of the most noticeable impacts will be the shifting of traffic patterns. Makes sense. We're talking about 350 acres of development here. The mayor explained there are plans for new traffic patterns.

The city is trying to address those changes through roads and mobility. And Walmart set a goal of having 10 percent of its workforce commute to work via bicycle by 2023.

Mayor Orman said cycling will continue to be incorporated into future development.

We asked Mayor Orman how construction of the new campus fits into her vision for the city, and she told us about how incorporated Walmart's goals are with the city's. She said the new campus appreciates nature and accounts for things most folks might not think of, like storm-water drainage. She said the campus has a lot to offer Bentonville's economy, and when more folks get back into the office post-pandemic, she said businesses are going to appreciate that.

Most of it comes down to having a smart and sustainable lifestyle, something most cities across the U.S. are working to achieve.

The 2020 census data has Bentonville at a population of around 57,500. We did a little math (stick with us), and it turns out that's about a 63 percent increase over the last decade. And Mayor Orman said she expects the new Walmart campus will contribute to more growth in the future.

She said building this campus sends a message that Walmart is investing in the area, same as it has for years.

Mayor Orman said it's a tribute to the jobs and quality of life, as well as Walmart's investment in that quality of life.

Any time you're talking about population growth, you must take infrastructure into account. A city needs to be able to handle an expanding population if growth is a goal. For that issue, Mayor Orman pointed to a recent bond extension approved by voters. It focuses on roads, but also other transportation needs, drainage, parks and more.

"We want to make sure there's a park accessible for everyone in our city," she said.

Who doesn't want park access? Green space is important, whether you're Little Rock or Huntsville.

Since Cupertino is well known for its Apple campus, we asked Mayor Orman if she thought the Walmart campus would change the vibe in Bentonville or what folks think of when Bentonville comes up in conversation.

"We want to be the leader in showing how we can provide from a public safety standpoint," she said.

Low crime, providing resources and access to utilities, sustainability, and nature. These are all things she believes will come to be associated with Bentonville if they aren't already. And the new campus will play into that, because employees are attracted to those things, according to the mayor.

W almart's campus will make people want to live and work in Bentonville, the mayor said.

"It's something we all want to happen. At the end of the day, we want to welcome folks to the city," she said.

Mayor Orman described the project as a partnership with Walmart, and said Bentonville is working with them to create the best facility possible in the city.

Graham Cobb is CEO and president of the Greater Bentonville Chamber of Commerce. He described a similar excitement when it came to the new campus. "There is certainly an excitement that continues across the community as we see the continued development on the new home office," he said.

He credited great "economic and quality of life opportunities in Bentonville" to vision from city leaders, past and present.

"The moment is exciting and the momentum equally so. We believe this intentional approach to development will continue to provide an exemplary place to live, work and play," Mr. Cobb said.

Tim Rubey lives in Bentonville and is a social studies teacher and head football coach at Fulbright Junior High School. He said he doesn't expect the new campus to change Bentonville all that much.

"I do think it will be a beautiful addition to our city with the landscape architecture that's going to be built," he added.

What he does anticipate is a shift in traffic.

"I do expect the traffic congestion will move more to that area of town now instead of the main choke point on 14th Street from I-49 to Walton Boulevard," he said.

Whether it's changes to traffic or the local economy, it's undeniable the new campus will have an impact on Bentonville. City leadership has the idea folks around town are excited about the project. And that tracks pretty well.

When we asked Walmart for a quick chat, the company pointed us to its website for the new campus. It's got articles on the mass timber construction being used and offers a virtual tour of what the future campus will look like. You can check it out here: http://tiny.cc/ocm9uz.

In Bentonville, change has a name, and right now it's Walmart. Godspeed on the new campus; 2025 will be here before we know it.