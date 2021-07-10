Family hosting fun day for city

Evans Family Day will host a community giveback today from noon to 4 p.m. at the Family Community Development Center at 1001 North Palm in Pine Bluff.

Debra Allen, spokesperson and organizer for the event, said the family is rooted in Pine Bluff and wanted to make this family reunion about the community that they all love.

The event also honors the matriarchs of the family, Alice Sims, Lizzie Evans and Katie Carpenter of Carpenter's Produce, sisters who are no longer living but whose memories have left lasting impressions on the community.

"This started out as a family event but has turned into a community giveaway," said Allen. "Senator [Stephanie] Flowers and Sheriff [Lafayette] Woods Jr. will be speaking and we will have rides, games, free food and free groceries."

The sponsors for this event are family members and sisters Aisha McDaniels of Texas and Derrikka Walker Mathews of Pine Bluff.

Allen said with so much negativity going on in Pine Bluff, the family wanted to do something nice for the community, especially on the Northside.

"They call it the backwoods over there by UAPB," said Allen, "There's a lot of kids over there, and that side of town kind of always gets left behind. We got all four streets blocked off. It's going to be nice."

The event will feature a mini carnival with three carnival attractions, food, games, pony rides and door prizes like indoor fireplaces and televisions.

"We got all these food trucks giving away free food on the Northside, and we got school supplies that we will be giving away," said Allen. "This will be a nice event, and we invite everyone to come out to enjoy this family fun day."