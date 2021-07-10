First hearing is near for Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON -- The panel that will investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob will hold its first hearing this month, its chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Friday.

In an interview on MSNBC, Thompson said the hearing will "absolutely" go forward even if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., declines to recommend Republican members for the panel.

"Either the 21st or 22nd of July, we will have our first [hearing]," Thompson said. "We take our work serious. We want to hear from any and all individuals who think they might have something to contribute to the investigation."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., moved to form the committee after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to create an independent, bipartisan commission. Last month, Pelosi tapped Thompson to chair the 13-member panel and announced her other appointments, including one Republican, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

McCarthy, who opposed the committee, has repeatedly declined to say whether he plans to appoint members. At a news conference last month, he dodged questions on the subject.

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump on charges of "incitement of insurrection" in the attack that resulted in five deaths, injured some 140 members of law enforcement and was the worst assault on the Capitol in more than two centuries.

In addition to Thompson and Cheney, Pelosi has appointed six members to the panel: Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Adam Schiff and Pete Aguilar, all of California; Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Elaine Luria of Virginia.

Schiff and Raskin were the lead impeachment managers in Trump's first and second impeachment trials, respectively. Lofgren also was an impeachment manager.

Pelosi designed the select committee to have 13 members, five of whom would be appointed "after consultation with" McCarthy. That means she will maintain the power to overrule any pick that Democrats consider objectionable.

Addressing reporters after the group held its first meeting last month, Thompson said the selected lawmakers plan to begin by inviting police officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 to testify.

"Based on the legislation passed, we have a quorum of the committee. And the committee is committed to doing our job, as I said, with hope that Kevin McCarthy gives us his five recommendations so that we can fully populate the committee," Thompson said on MSNBC. "But if he chooses not to, we will still do our work."