Fisher runs for tax collector

Jimmy Fisher Sr. of Pine Bluff has announced his candidacy for Jefferson County tax collector.

He is currently a District 5 justice of the peace on the Jefferson County Quorum Court, where he is financial chairman. From 2019 to 2020, he was the public safety chairman.

From 2008 to 2010, he was a JP for District 3, according to a news release.

"My knowledge and expertise as a financial chairman continues to make a notable difference in Jefferson County," Fisher said. "As tax collector, I will implement positive ideas that will both help and enhance our bottom line."

Fisher has been involved in the community for years. He served as pastor of Greater Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Pine Bluff from 1996 to 2015.

He served on the board of directors for Arkansas Baptist College and Jefferson Regional Medical Center and is a former president of the Pine Bluff School Board.

Fisher has a bachelor of arts degree in religious studies from Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock, where he was an honor graduate, according to the release.

His professional service includes being a member of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and New Fellowship Baptist Church.

Fisher has been a paraprofessional at Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-K School at Pine Bluff since 2016. From 2008 to 2010 he was court liaison at Sobriety Living Center in Pine Bluff. From 1986 to 2008 he was a supervisor at Pine Bluff Wastewater Utilities where he was also preventive maintenance supervisor from 1980 to 2008.

He also established "The Bible Incubator" designed to help enhance the spiritual knowledge of pastors, ministers, deacons and others, according to the release.

Jimmy and Nora Fisher have been married for 29 years.

Fisher is seeking the position currently held by Tax Collector Tony Washington.