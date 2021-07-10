Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

No one trustworthy

It's no wonder the citizens want a change in government. I think above all we want honest and truthful government officials. We have reached this point by having officials who apparently are constantly lying to us.

Do we really want someone in the White House that isn't trustworthy?

It appears that every year the government becomes more corrupt, untrustworthy and deceitful; I don't know of a single elected person I totally trust. You would think elected and appointed officials would have a duty to be honest and truthful with citizens. Instead all we get are lies, deceit, hidden agendas, deliberately misleading the citizens. When asked a question, they give what I call the political answer (speak for 20 minutes and never answer the question).

In some cases I believe people have died as a result of plans gone bad and covered up and refuse to discuss the matter or call for executive privilege. Even when government officials violate the Constitution, it seems nothing is done about it. Lying to the citizens has become a daily practice in government.

Any citizen who lies to a federal agent faces up to five years in prison. Yet the government officials can continue lying to the citizens daily and some do a wonderful job of lying. In several cases the lying has been proven by the news media, yet nothing happens to the person lying.

The same law should apply to all elected officials when speaking to citizens.

ROBERT L. MAYNARD

Hot Springs Village