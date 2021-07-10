Fort Smith gunfire leaves man dead

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is investigating a slaying that occurred Friday, according to a news release.

Police found Herbert Brown, 40, dead in the driver's seat of a parked car that was still running after responding to a welfare check at Phoenix Village Apartments at 923 Raleigh St. about 6:30 a.m. Friday, the release said. Brown had suffered several gunshot wounds.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said authorities believe killing is an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.

The department is following "a number of leads," though no arrests have been made, the release said. The investigation is ongoing.