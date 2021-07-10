Frazier fuels spark for Olympic team

LITTLE FALLS, N.J. -- Sitting in the dugout at tiny Yogi Berra Stadium as he prepared to play for the Frontier League's Sussex County Miners, Todd Frazier recalled reading a quote from former Yankees teammate Masahiro Tanaka vowing Japan's baseball team will win an Olympic gold medal.

"I didn't know Masa talks like that," the 35-year-old third baseman said. "You play for your country, you see some inner beast in people that you've never seen before. The quietest of people come out and roar like lions. The loudest of people come out and are like gazelles. And you just see the craziest thing."

Frazier has experience playing Japan. Back when he was 12 years old in 1998, he went 4 for 4 and pitched two-hit ball over the final two innings as his Toms River East American team beat Kashima 12-9 in the final to win the Little League World Series.

Now near the end of his playing days, the two-time All-Star is the emotional force on the 24-man American roster headed to Yokohama for the six-nation Olympic tournament starting July 28 that also includes the Dominican Republic, Israel, host Japan, Mexico and South Korea.

Released by Pittsburgh in May after going 3 for 35 this season, Frazier helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics on its second try, going 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBI in the berth-earning 4-2 win over Venezuela on June 5 at Port St. Lucie, Fla.

When the U.S. team gathered for that tournament, Frazier was given an additional task by former big-leaguer Ernie Young, the U.S. hitting coach.

"He said, 'Fraiz, you know what to do. Get these guys going for every game,' " Frazier said. "So I would bring them all together, give a little pep talk and get them fired up, kind of like we're playing in a Super Bowl because it was Game 7 every game."

The U.S. roster includes baseball senior citizens such as Frazier and pitchers Scott Kazmir, Edwin Jackson and David Robertson, and a handful of top prospects such as Tampa Bay pitchers Joe Ryan and Shane Baz. Major League Baseball does not release anyone on 40-man rosters for the Olympics, and general managers often discourage eligible players in their farm systems.

U.S. Manager Mike Scioscia, who led the Angels for 19 seasons, said Frazier brings "a relaxed focus" that filters through to the rest of his roster.

"I've been seeing Todd from an opposing dugout for a long time. His attitude and his commitment is second to none," Scioscia said. "He loves this game of baseball. He loves competing, and he loves putting on the USA jersey. So there's no doubt that his leadership was huge."

Frazier has a .241 average with 218 home runs and 640 RBI during parts of 11 seasons with Cincinnati (2011-15), the Chicago White Sox (2016-17), the New York Yankees (2017) and Mets (2018-20), Texas (2020) and Pittsburgh (2020). He won the 2015 All-Star Home Run Derby and reached the playoffs three times but never the World Series.

He also was on the U.S. collegiate national team for the 2006 World University Baseball Championship in Havana and on the 2010 U.S. team for Pan American Games qualifying, a group managed by Young.

"It's just so exciting playing for your country because you're not only representing yourself, your country, you're representing the people that fought for your country, too," Frazier said. "That's how extreme it is. You want to play good for them. And when you think like that before games and you go out and play for others, good things usually happen."

As recently as two years ago, Frazier had 21 home runs and 67 RBI. He hopes to regain that form.

"Making the big play, making that big hit at the end of the game, I think that's what drives me to be the best possible player I can be," he said. "And knowing that I still can do it, I think that fulfills me."

Home time became a benefit of getting released.

"I get to see these things now, which is great," he said. "Do I miss baseball in the major leagues? Of course, but I've come to grips with it."

Frazier has 9 years, 93 days of major-league service and needs 79 days more to fully vest in the pension plan. After he's done playing, perhaps a career in broadcasting is ahead.

"I'm going to try and get on the team by the end of the year here," he said. "If not, I'm going to try in spring training one more time and hopefully I'll fight my way to get one more year and it'll be great."