Gravette library receives grant

GRAVETTE -- The American Library Association announced June 25 that the Gravette Public Library, along with 33 other libraries nationwide, will receive a grant through a $1.25 million ALA COVID Library Relief Fund.

The ALA COVID Library Relief Fund provides grants between $30,000 and $50,000 and represents a significant non-federal grant opportunity for libraries. Grants support libraries' efforts to increase and enhance technology access, collection development, digital instruction, staffing and outreach, while maintaining and amplifying existing services through the end of 2021.

"Programs at the Gravette Public Library are funded by donations, grants and fundraisers. Our largest fundraiser, an annual gala, was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of covid," said Karen Benson, library director. "This $30,000 grant will be used to expand our book collections, support literacy programs, purchase laptops to expand digital skills programs, replace the microfilm reader/printer for which replacement parts are no longer available, and more."

The ALA COVID Library Relief Fund is generously supported by Acton Family Giving as part of its pandemic responsive grantmaking. Initial seed funding was provided by The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation as part of its efforts to bolster educational and cultural organizations impacted by the economic fallout from covid-19. ALA's Chapter Relations Office administers the ALA COVID Library Emergency Relief Fund.

For information about library programs, visit the library's website at gravettelibrary.org . The Gravette Public Library is located at 119 Main St. S.E. in Gravette.