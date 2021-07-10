Happy birthday (July 10): You'll meet the one you've known in another life. Loyalty is amplified. You'll communicate through dreams and telepathy. You'll give of yourself, which causes far-reaching effects. There's a clinical side of this that the scientifically inclined will know what to do with.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this luck, venture out in an organized way. Start close to you, and then venture in ever-wider concentric circles.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): When people laugh at or with you, whether true friends, false friends or perfect strangers, it's a sign that you're making an impact. You're literally changing the airflow. Let them laugh for their own reasons. Know you're alive.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The long story and the short story are the same, except one is a lot more boring. Ask for the short story or you'll grow to resent the way some people can go on and on and on.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll be in the position to speak as an expert or tell a story. Your extemporaneous remarks will come off brilliantly. Little does your audience know that those are the ones you've rehearsed the most.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The person who presents facts and lessons and the one who lived through them are not one and the same. Be careful not to project onto people qualities they do not possess. Take everything at face value.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You want a person to take a step, so make it easy. First order of business, make sure there's a step in front of them that is stable and situated in a position that would be right for the taking.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't usually need as much attention as some of the other people around you. It's one reason why you end up serving others more than you get served. It's a good way to live, but be sure to take your turn receiving today.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The task is more challenging than you thought it would be. Things have a way of very quickly becoming a mess. Fix it fast and completely now or you'll be fixing it for a very long time.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The motion picture director emphasizes a detail of the scene, pulls the audience away from what is going to happen, interrupting suspicions and setting the stage for a surprise. Liars do the same thing.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Space is the expression of the ultimate serenity. Give it to another. Make buffer zones around you. There is interest in overlapping and in space, divinity.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are qualifying a certain scenario, checking if it meets your standards, seeing if it offers what you're looking for. These are high-level decisions and as you make them, you'll make destiny.

NEW MOON GRACE

The tougher the environment, the more important it is to stay alert to the details of your surroundings. And when in a bubble of safety, complacency can rob you of your sharpness. Stay keen; impose your own challenge on the scene. This message is brought to you from the lunar grace in the wake of the new moon.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “How can a Pisces stay motivated? Lately, it seems as though I’ve given up on things only shortly after I started them!”

A: Aristotle said that the soul never thinks without a picture. Imaginative Pisces is adept at piecing together these pictures into a filmstrip of imagery that keeps Pisces engaged and excited about life. Because Pisces energy is among the most imaginative astrological influences, ruled by Neptune, the planet that governs dreams, visions and fantasies, Pisces responds best to a heightened version of reality. So the less Pisces’ mental pictures have to do with the reality of how things look, the better. Outrageous, otherworldly and improbable mental pictures flip on motivational forces in Pisces, helping the sign of the fish to perform at top levels.

If you’re a Pisces struggling for motivation, consider creating a vision board to help you stay inspired. Choose images for your goal that not only spark an enthusiastic response in you but also stimulate your imagination. Give your images a twist. For instance, set your dream house on the moon. Or if your goal is to lose weight, then choose a picture of the body you’d like to create and then color it pink or green so that the image stands out powerfully in your imagination.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From pop star to reality star to superstar designer of a billion-dollar brand, Jessica Simpson is a moonchild using her famous Cancer intuition to create big things in the world. Maternal instincts come with her Cancer sun, and Simpson’s greatest joy is her growing family. Mars, the action and ambition planet, is in the highly aesthetic sign of Libra. Libra energy often figures strongly in charts of fashionistas.