Housing Authority board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. July 28 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

Senior-citizen centers to offer meals

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior-citizen centers, according to a news release. Although the centers aren't open for activities, these grab-and-go lunches are available next week:

• Monday -- Country fried steak and gravy, mashed potatoes,five-way blend vegetables, hot roll, sherbet and milk.

• Tuesday -- Chicken and dressing, broccoli, carrots, fruit cocktail and milk.

• Wednesday -- Submarine sandwich, lettuce, tomato, onion, macaroni salad, peaches and milk.

• Thursday -- Chicken strips, Montreal potatoes, Capri blend vegetables, jade salad and milk.

• Friday -- Pinto beans and sliced ham, marinated tomato and cucumber, turnip greens, cornbread, pears and milk.