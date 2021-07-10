• Frank Reynolds, 53, a rancher in Campbell County, Wyo., survived on beer and bottled water for two days before he was rescued after dislocating his shoulder and breaking several ribs when he got trapped under an all-terrain vehicle that overturned as he was rounding up a cow and calf.

• Matthew Dyman, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman, said 3,000 pairs of unlabeled false eyelashes from China destined for a beauty supply store were seized by agents at the New Orleans airport for health and sanitation reasons, adding "there's no telling what's on these eyelashes."

• Andra Brown, a San Diego police lieutenant, called it "clearly an intentional act" after a city motorcycle officer was hit and injured in Mira Mesa when the driver of a car he was trying to pull over slammed on the brakes, put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, backing into the officer.

• Hugh McLellan, owner and chief pilot of a hot-air balloon company, said company officials are "deeply upset" after a balloon, caught by a gust of wind, crashed as it was landing near Queenstown, New Zealand, injuring all 11 people on board.

• Bishop William Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse, Wis., has removed the Rev. James Altman as a parish priest in La Crosse for saying such divisive things as Democrats will burn in hell and pandemic restrictions on churches are "Nazi-esque."

• Chad Salsman, 44, of Wyalusing, Pa., a former Bradford County prosecutor who pleaded guilty to pressuring clients for sex when he worked as a defense attorney, was sentenced to prison for 18 months to five years.

• Kerby Jean-Raymond, a New York fashion designer, postponed his Pyer Moss collection fashion show on a lawn outside a 34-room mansion in Irvington when thunderstorms made runways too wet and dangerous for models to walk on.

• Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Mich., a white man who confronted some Black teens at a state park near Detroit, telling them Black people have no right to use the beach, was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of hitting one of the teens with a bike lock.

• Anna Fyfe, whose serval cat, a species native to Africa, was caught after it escaped and roamed her Atlanta neighborhood, at one point jumping on a woman's bed while she was sleeping, won't get the animal back because it's illegal in Georgia to keep such cats as pets.